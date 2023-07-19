JEROMY SPRAGUE and his daughter Josephine owned the dance floor of Tuesday's DownTown in MadTown with a cover of Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl" reworked as "Hazel Eyed Girl." The music was provided by The Dueling Duo, composed of members Andy Gibson (left), Ryan Merriam and Dan Witte (not pictured).
Photo by Zac Zwaschka
DOWNTOWN IN MADTOWN celebrated "Classic Car Night" on Tuesday, with the southern section of Egan Ave. filled with 54 vintage models which were provided by area residents.
DownTown in MadTown is back and bigger than ever. In the months leading up to its return, Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eric Hortness described the concert series as their “signature event,” and it’s not hard to see why.
Walking down Egan Ave. on Tuesday evening, one got the sense that nearly half the town had turned out for the event, as the street was packed end to end with community members and vendors.
The six-week series features a fresh musical act each night. Tuesday’s performance was from Midwestern troubadours The Dueling Duo. They are comprised of pianists Andy Gibson and Ryan Merriam, as well as multi-instrumentalist Dat Witte.
The group brings a unique take to the “dueling pianos” dynamic, as their setlist is entirely composed of audience requests. Throughout the three-hour event, they performed one spirited cover after another, with highlights including Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls,” Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” a beatbox rendition of The Beach Boys’ “Barbar’ Ann” and even the classic “Baby Shark.”
On top of knowing the instrumentals for each request, the three members each provided strong vocals with plenty of impressive harmonies. While Gibson and Merriam stuck to their pianos, Witte bounced between the guitar, banjo and other instruments, including “a $14 trumpet we picked up on the way here.”
Along with crowd suggestions, the concert also provided opportunities for direct crowd participation.
In one of the sweetest moments of the night, father and daughter Jeromy and Josephine Sprague created their own duo, taking to the dance floor for a special rendition of Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl.”
Gibson handed Jeromy a microphone, who proceeded to sing the newly-created “Hazel Eyed Girl” to his young daughter. Josephine danced and whirled with excitement, singing into the mic herself for the chorus. Onlookers watched from tables and camp chairs with smiles on their faces.
Other than the music, DownTown in MadTown’s largest attraction is the food and refreshments, which were expanded upon for this summer.
“We have about three or four more vendors than we did for last year,” Hortness said
These vendors included the DakotaJax food truck, Sheep Flockers chislic, Oh My Cupcakes and much more. Several local organizations turned out with tables as well like the Midwest Honor Flight, St. Thomas Catholic School and the Madison American Legion Post 25.
Hortness explained that they created additional vendor space on Egan by moving the children’s section down east Center St. Along with providing more space, this change also allows for the event to run uninterrupted from S.W. to N.W. 1st St. The children’s section itself featured four different inflatables, face painting and balloon animals.
“Theme Nights,” which began last year, have also made a return. Tuesday served as “Classic Car Night.” On the southern side of Egan, vintage Mustangs, Camaros and other classic models were lined on either side of the street, as well as in the center.
“It’s not a car show, but it gives people an opportunity to bring down their classic cars, get a close parking spot and show off their car,” Hortness explained. “We had 54 cars there last night.”
Hortness noted that he was pleased with last night’s attendance, adding that the first event of the summer is always a tad stressful. Despite this, the responses from residents and visitors were clearly positive.
“We just love it down here,” community member Betsy Koch remarked. “Madison is such an awesome place.”
“This is a great thing for the community,” Scott Parsley added.
Praise for the event was also given by prominent community figures like City Administrator Jameson Berreth, Madison Public Library Director Lisa Martin and Ellsworth Funeral Home owner Bob Ellsworth.
One other new addition to the event is the DownTown in MadTown scavenger hunt, where visitors can submit photos based on clues like “take a picture of a classic car.” These photos can be submitted through the Discover Madison app, with each submission earning participants an entry in a weekly giveaway.
Each week, the Chamber will announce a winner for a $100 MadMoney gift card. A $500 “staycation” bundle will be given away at the final event on Aug. 22.
“We received a Travel South Dakota grant that we’re using to market and do those giveaways,” Horntess added.
Additionally, each night will feature two to three main sponsors; Tuesday’s were Heartland Energy and Persona Signs. The series has around 15 total sponsors, which include the likes of Manitou Group, Dakota State University and East River Electric.
“We couldn’t do this without our sponsors,” Hortness noted. “That’s why this is a free event, because of all of our generous sponsors.”
Next week’s DownTown in MadTown will feature Black Hills classic rockers Ivory. The theme is “Bike Night.”