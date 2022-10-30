SARINA TALICH appeared before the Lake County Commission on Thursday night in the second of two interviews for the position of Lake County Sheriff. She indicated that if appointed, she would run for office in 2024.
Chief Deputy Sarina Talich is poised to become one of South Dakota’s first female sheriffs if the Lake County Commission acts on Tuesday to approve her appointment to fill the vacancy which Sheriff Tim Walburg created with his notice of retirement.
“I love it here,” Talich told commissioners in a public interview on Thursday night. “I want this position. I have worked my butt off to get here.”
Talich was the only individual to submit a letter of interest after Walburg told commissioners in September that he would be stepping down in January. He recommended commissioners fill the position prior to his final day so that he could train the new sheriff before leaving office.
Commissioners anticipate making the decision at Tuesday’s regular meeting, but comments on Thursday night left little doubt what that decision will be.
“You absolutely know the job inside out,” Commissioner Aaron Johnson remarked.
Chair Kelli Wollmann commended Talich for sticking her neck out and submitting a letter of interest.
“I really think you’re a good candidate,” she said.
Wollmann and Commissioner Deb Reinicke were pleased that Talich placed an emphasis on the rapport which exists in the department and the camaraderie among law enforcement agencies in town.
Talich’s husband, Aaron Talich, is a patrol sergeant with the Madison Police Department, but no questions arose regarding how this might impact their working relationship. Commissioners may not have been concerned because neither is a new hire, and their relationship has not impacted the ability of the two agencies to work together prior to this.
Thursday’s interview was the second of two that Talich faced last week. On Tuesday, she met with commissioners in an executive session. On Thursday night, commissioners threw softball questions which did not pose significant challenges.
Talich reviewed her professional qualifications, which include an associate degree in criminal justice from Colorado Technical University, completion of training with the South Dakota Law Enforcement Academy, and more than 10 years with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’ve done well with investigations,” she told commissioners. “That’s something I really enjoy.”
She indicated that when she moved to Lake County, she did not intend to stay. Prior to accepting a position as a correctional officer, she had worked for the Lennox Police Department, the Tea Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Centerville Police Department all in just over four years.
Talich said the longer she has stayed with the department, the more she has liked it.
“It’s a team I’m proud to be part of,” she indicated, noting that Walburg has supported officers who want to learn.
When asked which of the sheriff’s myriad roles she felt were most important, she cited serving legal papers and managing the jail. While she did emphasize the importance of properly executing papers, she spoke more about the challenges which the sheriff faces in managing the jail, specifically ensuring prisoners receive both medication and necessary medical care.
She believes this contributes to one of the challenges the new sheriff will face in staffing the jail: finding qualified applicants. She said current employees form a strong team and are willing to work extra shifts, but with the medical issues – trips to the emergency room, trips to the clinic and medication administration – finding new employees “is going to be a big hurdle.”
The department is currently advertising for female correctional officers.
Talich talked about the importance of keeping lines of communication open with other law enforcement agencies, especially since those who are engaged in criminal activity may go across county lines.
“If you don’t have open lines of communication, you’re not looking at all the pieces of the puzzle,” she said.
She emphasized that she has been intentionally preparing to step into the sheriff’s position in recent years, and even told Walburg of her interest. With this goal in mind, she has worked to learn more about all aspects of law enforcement and “to figure out everything the sheriff does.”
Talich reported that Walburg has been a good teacher. When asked about her priorities when she takes office, she said she anticipates taking time to settle in.
“I don’t feel there are any changes that are going to be made,” Talich stated. “I think it’s going in the path it needs to go.”