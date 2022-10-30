Sarina Talich

SARINA TALICH appeared before the Lake County Commission on Thursday night in the second of two interviews for the position of Lake County Sheriff. She indicated that if appointed, she would run for office in 2024.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Chief Deputy Sarina Talich is poised to become one of South Dakota’s first female sheriffs if the Lake County Commission acts on Tuesday to approve her appointment to fill the vacancy which Sheriff Tim Walburg created with his notice of retirement.

“I love it here,” Talich told commissioners in a public interview on Thursday night. “I want this position. I have worked my butt off to get here.”