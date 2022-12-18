The Madison Bulldogs held an invitational on Saturday. A total of 11 teams competed, with Harrisburg taking home first place with a total of 276.5 points. The Bulldogs placed fourth overall with a team score of 168.

“We thought that with the tough week of weather and the lack of practice, our kids showed up and competed very hard on the day,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “It was fun to challenge ourselves and wrestle against some of the best teams in the state. We have a lot to work on to continue to get better, but this was a good indicator of where we are. We will continue to improve on the little things that win matches and become mentally tougher to win the close matches. We’re proud of these kids and are looking forward to the work ahead of us.”