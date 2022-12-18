The Madison Bulldogs held an invitational on Saturday. A total of 11 teams competed, with Harrisburg taking home first place with a total of 276.5 points. The Bulldogs placed fourth overall with a team score of 168.
“We thought that with the tough week of weather and the lack of practice, our kids showed up and competed very hard on the day,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “It was fun to challenge ourselves and wrestle against some of the best teams in the state. We have a lot to work on to continue to get better, but this was a good indicator of where we are. We will continue to improve on the little things that win matches and become mentally tougher to win the close matches. We’re proud of these kids and are looking forward to the work ahead of us.”
Caleb Hodges placed second in the 132-pound division for the Bulldogs. Hodges won the first match of the day by pinfall against Lincoln Ford of Lennox. Hodges reached the championship match with a victory by decision (4-2) against Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lutheran. In the championship match, Hodges lost to Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area by decision (6-5).
Blake Johnson placed second overall in the 138-pound division. Johnson won his first match by pinfall. In his second match, Johnson won by decision (6-3) against Harrisburg’s Tayge Privett. Johnson reached the championship match with a pinfall victory against Jesse Jost of West Central. In the championship match Johnson lost to Tea Area’s Parker Wilson by major decision (18-6).
In the 113-pound division, Carter Downs placed second for the Bulldogs. Downs won his first match by fall against Lennox’s Cael Mower. Downs reached the championship match with a pinfall victory against Huron’s Alec Pester in the semifinals. In the championship match, Downs lost to Tea Area’s Tyler Woodring by fall.
Carson Wolf placed third overall in the 126-pound division for the Bulldogs. Wolf won by decision (5-3) against West Central’s Orlando Whiting. Wolf lost his next match by decision (10-4) to Harrisburg’s Carter Ractliffe. Wolf reached the third place match with a pinfall victory. In the third place match, Wolf won by pinfall against Ramsey Williams of Lennox.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday at home for a quadrangular against Tea Area and Lennox.