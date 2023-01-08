New LAIC property

THE LAKE AREA IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION (LAIC) recently purchased this land on the west side of US-81. In total, the purchase encompassed 67.6 acres, with the parcel ending on 9th St. The LAIC plans to use a piece of the property in a land swap with the city to establish a community daycare facility.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC) has long been seeking solutions to two of its primary goals: increasing housing and establishing a community daycare facility.

In a press release on Friday, LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag confirmed the purchase of 67.6 acres of land on the west side of US-81 going north out of Madison, with the area ending on 9th St.