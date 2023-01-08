THE LAKE AREA IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION (LAIC) recently purchased this land on the west side of US-81. In total, the purchase encompassed 67.6 acres, with the parcel ending on 9th St. The LAIC plans to use a piece of the property in a land swap with the city to establish a community daycare facility.
The Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC) has long been seeking solutions to two of its primary goals: increasing housing and establishing a community daycare facility.
In a press release on Friday, LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag confirmed the purchase of 67.6 acres of land on the west side of US-81 going north out of Madison, with the area ending on 9th St.
This move has immense potential for benefitting both objectives, Rollag said, especially the creation of a daycare facility.
“We are excited to add this parcel to our portfolio in promoting growth in Lake County,” Rollag said. “While our plans are not currently set, we have a variety of ideas that will benefit the community.”
During Thursday’s Madison City Commission meeting, Rollag and Madison Elementary Principal Janel Guse pitched an idea involving a land swap of a piece of the purchased plat for a location at the intersection of Highland Ave. and W. Center St. near the Madison Aquatic Center.
Currently, a small baseball diamond occupies this spot, yet Rollag and Guse believe it could be the perfect location for a daycare facility.
“The location by the city pool is ideal for a daycare center,” Rollag said. “It checks most of the boxes we’re looking for, including being near a public park, ease of access, safety and size, among others.”
Rollag explained that the proposed city property is tied to federal funding for park use, which means the park land would need to be replaced elsewhere. However, the LAIC’s recent land purchase has made this possible.
By swapping the land, the city gets a location for a potential new ballfield while the LAIC obtains an ideal daycare spot. Another major benefit of the proposed property is that an ADA-compliant playground is already situated nearby.
“We’ve got some great daycares in Madison, but we are in a shortage; I mean, we are at a tipping point,” Guse noted.
“Ideally, I’d love to build a facility that could accommodate 100 kids, which is the real pent-up demand, but we have to be realistic with how many kids we could actually accommodate based on the ability to attract workforce,” Rollag added.
Guse added, “We’ve got some creative ideas for filling that workforce, maybe some partnerships with Dakota State and some work-study and early childhood education majors.”
Regardless, Rollag stressed that establishing a location is a vital first step that must be accomplished before working to attract these partnerships.
Additionally, City Parks Supervisor Mike McGillivray spoke on the baseball diamond’s current use. He said the field hosts practices a few times a week in the spring, yet is unfit for any games other than tee-ball due to the lack of an outfield fence. He noted that other fields could be utilized to make up for the lost space, including the Thue softball complex.
Mayor Roy Lindsay and the rest of the commissioners received the proposal positively. City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that the city would begin researching its land swapping procedure as it is a process that doesn’t occur very often.
Berreth added that the city will also look for advice from the Park Board and place the proposal on the next agenda for community feedback. The commission’s next meeting is set for Jan 17 at 5:30 p.m.
As for the rest of the purchased land, Rollag said in her press release that this land could be offered to interested developers or be available for workforce housing.
The release also said that the northern portion of the property could benefit the city by assisting with water retention which would help with flood mitigation. She added that the LAIC plans to work with the city to hire the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to identify opportunities for this process.