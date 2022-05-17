Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/16/22 03:32 CFS22-02782 Alarm Medical False Alarm EMS DAKOTA AVE MADISON

05/16/22 08:20 CFS22-02783 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO SD HWY 34

05/16/22 08:31 CFS22-02784 Animal Bite Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

05/16/22 08:33 CFS22-02785 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control W CENTER ST

05/16/22 08:44 CFS22-02786 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD

05/16/22 08:46 CFS22-02787 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST

05/16/22 09:17 CFS22-02788 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S MILWAUKEE AVE WENTWORTH

05/16/22 09:52 CFS22-02789 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

05/16/22 10:33 CFS22-02790 Animal Other Information/Administrative MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

05/16/22 13:06 CFS22-02791 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

05/16/22 13:24 CFS22-02792 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

05/16/22 13:35 CFS22-02793 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/16/22 13:47 CFS22-02794 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS N DIVISION AVE MADISON

05/16/22 14:02 CFS22-02795 Harassment Report Taken LCSO WALKERS POINT DR WENTWORTH

05/16/22 14:11 CFS22-02796 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.12034

05/16/22 14:14 CFS22-02797 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO ZIMMERMANN DR WENTWORTH

05/16/22 15:17 CFS22-02798 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

05/16/22 15:29 CFS22-02799 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE

05/16/22 15:40 CFS22-02800 Medical Injury Patient Transported EMS SOUTH SHORE DR

05/16/22 16:40 CFS22-02801 Medical Injury Patient Transported EMS S HARTH AVE MADISON

05/16/22 17:38 CFS22-02802 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

05/16/22 19:55 CFS22-02803 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/16/22 20:32 CFS22-02804 Animal Loose Information/Administrative NE 2ND ST MADISON

05/16/22 21:28 CFS22-02805 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate

05/16/22 22:22 CFS22-02807 Fire Completed/Settled by Phone 234TH ST WENTWORTH

05/16/22 23:28 CFS22-02808 Traffic Complaint MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

05/16/22 23:37 CFS22-02809 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

