The Colman-Egan Hawks fell to 4-10 overall and lost their seventh straight boys basketball game 76-56 to Baltic on Monday.
The Hawks started the first quarter trailing 18-13, were outscored 19-7 in the second quarter and went into the locker room trailing 37-20. That 17-point deficit was too much to overcome, as the Hawks fell by 20 on the road against Baltic.
Sawyer Uhing scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Hawks. Ben Zwart and Jase Mousel both scored nine points for the Hawks.
Centerville 49, Chester 48
The Chester Flyers were edged by Centerville 49-48 on Monday. The one-point road loss snapped Chester’s three-game winning streak.
Layke Wold scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists for the Flyers. Clay Hansen scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
With the loss, the Flyers are 6-11 overall.
PREP GIRLS
BASKETBALL
Chester 70, FIS 29
The Chester Flyers picked up their fourth win of the season on Monday with a 70-29 victory against Flandreau Indian School.
Emery Larson led the way for the Flyers with 28 points. Larson also grabbed five rebounds. Jacy Wolf scored 16 points and recorded three steals.
Emmerson Eppard recorded a double-double for the Flyers. Eppard scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and recorded three steals.
With the win, the Flyers are now 4-12 overall.
PREP WRESTLING
The Howard Tigers placed fifth overall in the Big East Tournament on Saturday. The Tigers were one of 14 wrestling teams that competed, with Parker taking home first place with a team score of 182.
Howard’s Conner Giedd placed first in the 120-pound division. Giedd won his first match by technical fall against Hamlin/Castlewood’s Jaden Buchmann. Giedd reached the championship match with a technical fall victory against Elk Point-Jefferson’s Jaden Buchmann. In the championship match, Giedd won by pinfall against Sioux Valley’s Tate Steffensen.
Tate Miller placed first in the 132-pound division for the Tigers. Miler won his first match by pinfall against Beresford/Alcester-Hudson’s Hayden Lounsbery. Miller reached the championship match with a major decision victory against Kingsbury County’s Kaleb Johnson. In the championship match, Miller won by decision (3-0) against Deul/Deubrook Area’s Jaxon Quail.
In the 220-pound division, Clubb placed second for the Tigers. Clubb defeated Beresford/Alcester-Hudson’s Aaron Larson by major decision. In the championship match, Glubb lost to Parker’s Levi Wieman by decision (7-2).