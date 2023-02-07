CE

COLMAN-EGAN'S Jackson Zwart attempts a three-pointer during the first quarter against Baltic on Monday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Colman-Egan Hawks fell to 4-10 overall and lost their seventh straight boys basketball game 76-56 to Baltic on Monday.

The Hawks started the first quarter trailing 18-13, were outscored 19-7 in the second quarter and went into the locker room trailing 37-20. That 17-point deficit was too much to overcome, as the Hawks fell by 20 on the road against Baltic.