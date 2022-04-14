The Lake County Commission will hear quarterly reports from three department heads on Tuesday when they hold a regular meeting at 9 a.m. in the commission room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to conducting routine business, they will approve grant agreements for ARPA funds with Bethel Lutheran Home, M.O.R.E. and Madison United Methodist Church; acknowledge a Lakeview Township ordinance regarding a speed zone on part of 459th Ave.; and approve a resolution to transfer funds to 911 Communications and Emergency Management.
Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare will present a quarterly report and discuss with commissioners 4-H rental and the public beach. Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer will present a quarterly report and ask the commission to approve the report which is submitted to the state Office of Emergency Management quarterly.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will present a quarterly report, two applications from Sioux Valley Energy for utility occupancy, a weed and pest grant, and bids and contract for weed spraying and riprap.
At 10 a.m., Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson will ask the commission to consider a variance application from Michael and Deann Heinemann; conditional use applications from VanHeerde’s Properties, Shane Lien, Mike Brown, Roger and Brenda Roth, and Ryan Arpan; and six plats, including a development plan for Smith’s Cove, LLC.