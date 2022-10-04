The Madison Area Retired School Personnel group met at Nicky’s on Sept. 26 with 14 members in attendance. Before lunch was ordered, a singing version of a table prayer, sung to the tune of “Edelweiss,” was done.
After lunch and dessert, Rita Brown, president, called the meeting to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.
She introduced Tom Miller, representative of AMBA (Association Member Benefits Advisor). He is AMBA district manager from Denver and explained that they are a benefit partner for the WREP plus 70 other school and public employee associations. Their plan is to offer benefits to fill in gaps in normal insurance and/or Medicare and protecting retiree pension accounts. He concluded his presentation with a Q&A session and gave his contact information for individual member contact.
Minutes of the June 27 meeting were read and approved. Brown thanked the members who volunteered for the library cleanup prior to the jamboree and for greeting visitors during the jamboree.
The agenda for 2022-23 meetings was handed out to members and checked for corrections.
Information was given on the Domestic Violence Network’s Tour of Tables coming up on Oct. 15 at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. MARSP is sponsoring a table again this year with tickets available for members to purchase.
The meeting concluded with a quick round of Treasure Trivia. The next meeting will be held on Oct. 24 with guest speaker Dean Baumberger, from Colony and Cyber Schools.