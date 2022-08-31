On Monday, Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer announced the department’s plans to install 25 automated license plate reading cameras throughout town.
Ten will become permanent fixtures in high activity areas like busy intersections and near schools after a 90-day testing period.
Some residents may be hesitant to accept such cameras, citing privacy, yet in the 24 hours since Meyer’s announcement, the MPD recovered two stolen vehicles in direct conjunction with use of these cameras.
Flock Safety is the agency with whom the City of Madison and MPD have partnered for these cameras.
According to a Facebook post by officer Mathew Wollmann, the first stop occurred Monday afternoon with 47-year-old Shane Jensen and 51-year-old Kristy Williams in a stolen Chevrolet Silverado. Jensen had active warrants from Moody County and Minnesota while Williams’ were out of Codington County.
Jensen was charged with possession of stolen property, open container in a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license, and possession of drug paraphernalia in a stop that would likely not have been possible without this new technology.
The second stop occurred Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. and featured a stolen Honda Accord driven by 33-year-old Sioux Falls resident Ariana Farmer. Farmer was charged with stolen property and open container in a motor vehicle.
After making contact and verifying the license plates through dispatch, Madison police officers initiated the arrest at a local gas station.
Meyer talked about the camera system’s effectiveness. “It’s a great enhancement to public safety and allows officers to work quickly and efficiently,” he said.
Once initial contact and dispatch verification occurs, an arrest can be made in as soon as one to two minutes, he said.
Meyer bolstered his claim by saying, “it’s a win-win for our department to be able to keep wanted criminals out of our town, as well as getting stolen property back to its rightful owners, and this goes for all of Lake County, not just Madison.”
Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay is equally pleased and doubled down on the quality of the system.
“It’s a huge positive to help get rid of the negatives in our town,” Lindsay said. “It’s a plus that these cameras allowed these arrests to go through without major incidence.”