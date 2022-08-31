Roy Lindsay and Justin Meyer

MAYOR ROY LINDSAY (left) and Police Chief Justin Meyer stand next to a license plate reading camera on 6th Street near Dakota State University on Wednesday.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

On Monday, Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer announced the department’s plans to install 25 automated license plate reading cameras throughout town.

Ten will become permanent fixtures in high activity areas like busy intersections and near schools after a 90-day testing period.