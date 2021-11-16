The Lake County director of equalization received a green light from Lake County commissioners on Tuesday morning to move forward with having software installed and records converted.
Pattie Guthrie of Software Services, which has been providing IT services for the county, will be retiring. At budget meetings in July, Treasurer Deb Walburg, who chairs the county’s IT committee, introduced the web-based system from Tyler Technologies which would meet the needs of those county offices that need to share information.
That package included a financial management suite, a personnel management suite, a customer relationship management suite, a property tax suite and a content manager. Three offices have unique needs and requested different packages: the register of deeds, the highway department and the equalization office.
At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved three agreements which will enable Director of Equalization Rick Becker to move forward with the transition in his department. The first agreement with Vanguard Appraisals, Inc., of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is for a data conversion.
With this, the company will make two review conversions and allow county employees to test those conversions prior to making a final conversion, according to Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer. The cost to the county will be $28,200.
The commission also approved a license agreement, which is a one-time fee to use modules of the Vanguard Computer Systems CAMAvision software selected by the equalization office. The cost for this will be $8,325. Becker reported the county is already using portions of this program.
The final agreement involved eight 5-year service contracts for the selected modules, with an overall cost of $29,750. Gust indicated the timeframe was standard for service contracts and the county would receive upgrades as part of the contracts.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Approved a request for assistance from Winfred Township for the Rural Access Infrastructure Fund small structure inventory. All townships in the county have been asked to submit a request for the program for which the county has received funding.
— Approved a resolution to transfer $23,700 from the contingency fund to the mental health and weed budgets. Auditor Paula Barrick indicated this covered October month-end business and she expected a similar transfer for November.
— Passed a resolution at the request of the Lake Madison Sanitary District Association allowing the association to annex a portion of a land parcel which had not previously been included. Attorney Cody Miller indicated the area is to be developed.
— Auctioned the lease for the former Lake County Poor Farm for $18,500 per year for the next two years to Dennis and Duane Sorenson Farms.
— Advised Michelle Uhrig, Highway Department office manager, to request a tank monitoring system for the county’s fuel tank in the department’s budget request for 2023. She reported the county has run out of fuel because the existing gauge is difficult to interpret.
Commissioners expressed concerns that the department could go over budget if a winter storm comes prior to the end of the year or if any of the department’s aging equipment needs repairs.
— Approved, contingent on the approval of the county’s IT committee, the Highway Department moving forward to obtain a final proposal and required agreements for the software package selected for use in the future.
— Received a report from Planning and Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson on the electronics recycling event held on Oct. 30. She reported that 40,265 pounds were collected with fewer large items being among the collected items.
— Approved four plats: Lots 1 and 2 of B&P Acres Addition in Chester and Wentworth townships for future development of single-family homes, Tract 1 of Wheeler Addition in Chester Township to subdivide existing farmstead away from adjacent farmland, South Pond Addition in Lakeview Township to include a vacated road and portion of a pond, and Tract 1 of Scully’s Addition in Wentworth Township to subdivide farmland away from proposed residential development.
As the Board of Adjustment, commissioners:
— Approved a conditional use permit for MV Enterprises, LLC, to build a fourplex on Lot 6A Block 4 of Lakes Community Addition in Wentworth Township. Anderson reported the area was subdivided for multi-family home requests and the fourplex will look identical to one on the adjoining lot.
— Approved a conditional use permit for Jeff and Rhonda Erickson to build an oversized attached garage addition on an existing home in the Lakes Community Addition of Wentworth Township. The addition will go over the lot line into the adjoining lot which the couple owns. Anderson reported they intend to have the two parcels of land combined into one.