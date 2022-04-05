Leslie Heinemann of Flandreau is running for a South Dakota Senate seat in District 25. He had previously served for six years in the S.D. House (2013-18) from District 8 (Moody, Lake, Miner and Sanborn).
The decision to get back into politics for him was a very personal one.
“I enjoyed the legislative experience, especially the relationships I developed in Pierre. My health has been stable the last four years, and after retiring in 2018 after the sale of my dental practices in Flandreau and Dell Rapids, I realized how much I missed being involved in the decision-making processes of the state. I’m ready to jump back into the legislative area and get to work for the citizens of the new District 25.”
Heinemann will face three other candidates on the Republican primary ballot on June 7. The new District 25 includes towns in Moody and northern Minnehaha counties, including Flandreau, Colman, Egan, Trent, Dell Rapids, Baltic, Garretson, Colton, Renner, Lyons and Humboldt.
Heinemann actively farms with his son Jason northwest of Flandreau. He provided dental care for over 37 years to the people of Moody and northern Minnehaha counties, the last seven in conjunction with his daughter Kimberly. He and his wife Libby have been married for 46 years. They have four children and nine grandchildren.