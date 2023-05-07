Dakota State University landed eight athletes on the North Star Athletic Association Baseball All-Conference First and Second Teams.
It was the most selections since the league’s inception in 2013-14. DSU finished the schedule with a 24-4 record. It was the most conference wins for the Trojans.
Five DSU players were selected to the First Team, led by senior outfielder Mason Macaluso. It was his third year being named All-Conference. Macaluso produced a batting average of .321 (54-of-168 at the plate) and posted a slugging percentage of .613. He hit 14 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. He also drove in 55 runs.
Macaluso broke the all-time career home runs and RBIs records on the same play last month. He tied for third most RBIs in the NSAA.
Walker Hultgren, a junior outfielder, was chosen to the First Team. He leads the team with a .400 batting average (72-of-180 at the plate) and broke the single-season record for most doubles with 21.
Hultgren produced a slugging percentage of .667, including nine home runs. He racked up 120 bases. Defensively, he recorded a field percentage of .988 (79 put-outs with three assists and just one error).
Three DSU pitchers were selected to the First Team, led by Sam Tyrpra who also received the Pitcher-of-the-Year award.
Tyrpa posted an earned run average of 2.67 with a record of 8-0 before the conference tournament. He started in 11 games and tossed four complete games. He worked 67 1/3 innings and allowed 20 earned runs on 47 hits.
Tyrpa leads the NSAA with 88 strikeouts. He tied for overall wins with eight and was fourth in ERA. He held the opponents’ batting averages to .194 this season.
Sophomore Luke Guest was selected to the First Team as starting pitcher. He registered an ERA of 2.96 and holds a record of 6-4. He worked 54 2/3 innings and allowed 29 runs (11 unearned) on 43 hits. He held the opponents to a .210 batting average and struck out 61. Guest ranks fifth in the NSAA in ERA.
JD Kirchner, a junior, was chosen to the First Team as a relief pitcher. He led the Trojans with an ERA of 1.99, the best in the league. He also leads the conference with six saves.
Kirchner tossed 54 1/3 innings this season. He gave up 19 runs (7 unearned) on 49 hits and also struck out 63.
Junior catcher Ryan McDaniel was named to Second Team for the third consecutive year. McDaniel also received the Baseball Gold Glove for his defensive performances at catcher.
McDaniel has a .309 batting average (56-of-181 at the plate) and drilled 12 doubles, 1 triple and four home runs. He registered a slugging percentage of .453. He produced a .991 fielding percentage.
Sophomore outfielder Jeremy Green was selected to the Second Team. He held a 25-game hitting streak earlier this season. He batted .390 (69-of-177 at the plate) with 13 doubles and five home runs for a slugging percentage of .548. He leads the team with 17 stolen bases and 16 hit-by-pitches.
Senior starting pitcher Grant Svikulis landed on the Second Team. He produced an ERA of 2.18 with a record of 6-2. He tossed 66 innings and allowed 29 runs (13 unearned) on 51 hits. He held the opponents’ batting average to .207 and struck out 68.
Senior shortstop Chris Burke and starting pitcher Nicholai Arbach were named Honorable Mention. Burke recorded a .324 batting average (56-of-173 at-bats) with 14 doubles and two home runs. He also tallied 25 RBIs. Arbach holds a 4-3 pitching record and an ERA of 4.17. He pitched 36 2/3 innings and allowed 25 runs (8 unearned) on 44 hits. He registered 50 strikeouts.
Senior infielder Hakeem Yatim was honored as Baseball Champions of Character recipient.