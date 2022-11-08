Founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has a unique mission to provide returning service members and veterans with comforting and healing quilts. A statement in the foundation’s pamphlet reads, “These awarded quilts, called Quilts of Valor, serve as tangible reminders of appreciation and gratitude.”
The foundation has crafted more than 300,000 quilts since its inception, and Madison resident Paul Nordaune is a recent recipient.
Nordaune served in the Navy from 1960-64 as an electrician made second class aboard the USS Lexington, an Essex-Class aircraft carrier that spanned over 900 feet in length.
The massive vessel could carry 5,000 people along with up to 60 aircraft vehicles, including helicopters and a twin-engine bomber.
Nordaune participated in two six-month cruises in and out of Vietnam, visiting places like Japan, the Philippines, Hong Kong and a myriad others along the journeys.
After the cruises, the carrier headed for Norfolk, Va., to drop off ammunition before making its way to the Brooklyn Naval Yards for repair.
“We were supposed to be there six months, but then the Bay of Pigs came up, so in six weeks we were back out there again and headed for Cuba,” Nordaune explained.
He added that they made it to Jacksonville, Fla., before the conflict ceased.
Nordaune spent his last year of service in Pensacola, Fla.
“What we were doing there was training Marine and Navy pilots on the carriers,” he noted.
“It was quite an experience,” Nordaune said of his four-year career, “but I didn’t want to stay in the military. I’d seen enough and done enough.”
In honor of his service, Nordaune was awarded a Quilt of Valor from the foundation on Oct. 21 at his brother Dean’s property in Wood Lake, Minn., an area a short distance from Nordaune’s hometown of Montevideo.
“There’s about 20 women involved with that organization at Wood Lake, and they’ve made over 300 quilts,” he noted.
Nordaune received his from Quilts of Valor representative Nancy McClain, who also provided a presentation on his years of service.
The quilt itself is eight feet long and six feet wide and is adorned with patriotic colors. A corner mural features flags and bald eagles. It was crafted over the course of a year, and Nordaune said he believes all 20 women had a part in its creation.
Nordaune said that he currently has the quilt proudly displayed on the wall of his spare bedroom.
“They want me to use it, but I thought this thing’s too pretty to have it on my bed, but that’s where it’s supposed to be,” he joked.
Nevertheless, Nordaune is immensely grateful for this beautiful gift.
“It’s just a tremendous service to veterans,” he said, “and I can’t say enough about what these women have done.”
He was joined at the presentation by family and neighbors, including two of his three brothers.
Nordaune said he was first made aware of the foundation in October 2021 while at a winery near Granite Falls, Minn., for his brother Dean’s 80th birthday. It was there that he met McClain, who interviewed him about his service, setting the gears in motion for Nordaune to receive the quilt.
These quilts are not only a wonderful thank- you to veterans but also a call to remain conscious of those who suffer daily with physical or mental injuries left by their military experiences.
“You’ve got to remember the people that suffered,” Nordaune urged.
In addition to his military service, Nordaune is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars association. He drove their van to transport veterans to the Sioux Falls hospital for six years as well as serving on the Honor Guard for 10 years.