Paul Nordaune and Nancy McClain

PAUL NORDAUNE receives his Quilt of Valor from foundation representative Nancy McClain on Oct. 21 at his brother Dean's home in Wood Lake, Minn.

 Submitted photo

Founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has a unique mission to provide returning service members and veterans with comforting and healing quilts. A statement in the foundation’s pamphlet reads, “These awarded quilts, called Quilts of Valor, serve as tangible reminders of appreciation and gratitude.”

The foundation has crafted more than 300,000 quilts since its inception, and Madison resident Paul Nordaune is a recent recipient.