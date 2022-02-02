A full house enjoyed an imaginary Alaskan tour on Tuesday night at the Madison Public Library.
Ann Marie Elder, director of theater at Dakota State University and former Alaska tour guide, engaged the audience in a lively presentation which shared fun facts about the state and brought tidbits of Alaskan history to life.
“Imagine you just got off a cruise ship and you are about to take a tour with me,” she said to set the scene for those who attended the presentation. The tour included a visit to Juneau, the state capital; a trip to the Treadwell gold mine on Douglas Island; and a tram ride which carried visitors to a nature center.
Elder began her presentation by talking about both the size and history of the state. Alaska, which is seven times larger than South Dakota, was purchased in 1867 from Russia for $7.2 million – less than two cents an acre.
“Why in the world would anyone want to go there?” Elder asked.
The answer was simple: gold. Two men – Joe Juneau and Richard Harris – heard from the native people that gold could be found in an area of the newly purchased territory, checked it out and staked a claim. Initially named Harrisburg, the town they established experienced a name change twice with the name of Juneau chosen by a vote of 47 to 21.
Elder talked about sunlight at that northern latitude, the climate and industry in Alaska before introducing a historical character to speak about a mining accident on Douglas Island.
In one respect, that northern state is much like South Dakota.
“Tourism accounts for a lot of the industry in Alaska,” Elder said. At any one time, as many as 18,000 tourists may disembark from cruise ships in the harbor.
Switching hats and donning a beard, Elder assumed the persona of Livingston Wernecke, who was in the Treadwell Mine in 1918 when it flooded. She began by describing the mining operation and community.
“Us guys who lived in this here town had a library just like this one here, a store and a Turkish bath,” she said as Wernecke.
The day before the mine flooded, the ground shook, the indoor swimming pool cracked and the water ran out. The following day, the miners were barely able to escape before the mine flooded and a geyser shot into the air.
“And that was that. No more mine. Everything flooded,” Elder said, concluding an animated, detail-filled story.
Over the course of its life, the mine produced 6.7 million ounces of gold and 3.1 million ounces of silver with a value today of over $6 billion, according to Elder.
She blended humor seamlessly into the informative presentation. When she talked about the state’s population, which has more men than women, she commented, “You know what they say. When the odds are good, the goods are odd.”
Elder concluded by talking about the Raven and Eagle clans of the Tlingit people, who are among the indigenous tribes in Alaska. She explained the clans mark their trails by carving signs into living trees, and she talked about the raven with which she has an affinity.
She said that in the Tlingit culture, the Raven is known as teacher, trickster and transformer.
“They can teach us a lot,” Elder said, noting they are social and mate for life. They also like to have fun and mimic sounds. Two creation legends of the Tlingit people include the Raven.
“Raven takes the sunlight from the box, and Raven crated the land after the great flood,” Elder said.
She concluded her presentation by reading a passage from “The Tao of Raven: An Alaska Native Memoir” by Ernestine Hayes and by inviting those who attended the presentation to enjoy fruit and herbal teas from Alaska.