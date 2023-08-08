Law Enforcement Blotter Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:08/07/23 00:38 CFS23-05378 Order Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/07/23 05:48 CFS23-05379 Medical Patient Transported EMS SE 3RD ST MADISON08/07/23 06:37 CFS23-05380 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON08/07/23 07:21 CFS23-05381 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S UNION AVE MADISON08/07/23 08:58 CFS23-05382 Agency Assist Unit Cancelled Enroute LCSO SD HWY 3408/07/23 10:07 CFS23-05383 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON08/07/23 10:14 CFS23-05384 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON08/07/23 11:07 CFS23-05385 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON08/07/23 11:15 CFS23-05386 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON08/07/23 12:55 CFS23-05387 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON08/07/23 13:24 CFS23-05388 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON08/07/23 13:44 CFS23-05389 Traffic Complaint Verbal Warning MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON08/07/23 16:47 CFS23-05390 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON08/07/23 17:21 CFS23-05391 Custody Dispute Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON08/07/23 18:40 CFS23-05392 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S CHICAGO AVE MADISON08/07/23 20:41 CFS23-05393 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative 463RD AVE+ WENTWORTH08/07/23 21:42 CFS23-05395 Warrant Service Arrest MPD W CENTER ST MADISON08/07/23 22:38 CFS23-05396 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 12TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 18 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular First Lake County hemp grower speaks on experiences Spirit of Madison Band hosts first performance Miss Prairie Village continues family tradition Gert and Elaine Rape charges filed against multiple teenage South Dakota baseball players Three area drivers compete at 360 Nationals Prairie Village celebrates 29th annual car show Letter to the Editor Brynlee Landis excited to help Hawks continue recent success A daughter is born Follow us Facebook Twitter