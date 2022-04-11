The last week has included visits with American Legion members in DeSmet, Howard and Lake Preston, Kiwanis Club in Madison and many more. As a citizen legislature, we live and work in the communities we serve. The discussions we get to have in our communities on the good, bad and ugly of things happening in our state are one my favorite parts of serving. The best ideas on what we can do for our state come from you, and I look forward to many more conversations.
One of the frequent questions I have received lately pertains to the attorney general. I thought I would share a few things regarding the process and timeline.
The House of Representatives will take this matter up on April 12. A majority of the members, or 36 votes, are required in order to issue Articles of Impeachment. If the House doesn’t issue the Articles, the process of impeachment is over.
The Senate has no official role in the process, unless the House votes to send us the Articles. If they do, Senate members would then be jurors in a political trial. The president of the Senate, which is the lieutenant governor, would preside over that trial unless he declines.
Our current rules state that the Senate would reconvene 14 days after the House issues Articles. Based on those rules, the Senate would likely reconvene on April 26 to formally adopt the rules for the trial and set a trial start date. This part of the process would be completed in one day.
If a trial occurs, it is likely the start date would be early June. It is important to note that this part of the process only happens if the House votes to send the Senate the Articles of Impeachment.
Thank you for allowing me to represent you and our future generations.