School bus accident reported; no injuries Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago On Tuesday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident near 234th Street and 452nd Avenue.A 2009 Bluebird BBCV, driven by David Sieps, 81, of Madison, was stopped facing eastbound in the driving lane on 234th Street, just west of 452nd Avenue, picking up children.A 2008 Ford F150, driven by Michael McVey, was traveling eastbound on 234th Street behind the Bluebird and failed to yield to the flashing red lights, crashing into the rear end of the school bus.The Bluebird was able to drive away from the scene; the Ford F150 was considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.McVey was cited for Failure to Stop for Flashing Red Signal.Assisting personnel was the Madison Fire Department, Madison Ambulance and the Madison Police Department.