The tour of Graceland Cemetery organized by Lake County Museum on Thursday cost five dollars. A longer stay at Madison’s only private, non-profit final resting place would set you back a little more.
A gravesite goes for $400, and they have about a 30-year supply before they’ll need to bust into 25 adjacent acres they own, currently filled with soybeans.
But the first thing you learn on the cemetery tour is that the date on the cornerstone at the gate isn’t quite accurate. The cemetery wasn’t founded in 1886, said Bob Ellsworth, a former mortuary owner and cemetery overseer who led the tour. It opened in 1884, and nobody’s quite sure why the stone is wrong.
They also aren’t sure why the first grave was dug in 1879, five years before the cemetery opened.
Sometimes, you just don’t ask (especially in a graveyard). But if you do, Ellsworth — who has served on the cemetery board since 1980 — probably has the answer.
He also has a vision for future projects that he unabashedly wove into Thursday’s tour because the all-volunteer organization could always use an extra pair of hands. And spare cash, if you’re so inclined.
Into the rain
Fourteen people joined Ellsworth on a perfect evening for a cemetery tour — it was overcast, with a light rain and thunder in the distance. When hail started coming down halfway through the tour, nobody flinched.
It’s a hardy bunch that signs up for a cemetery tour.
Between the questions and Ellsworth’s from-the-heart presentation, a lot of ground was covered as he worked to keep history alive among the dead.
Among the highlights:
•There are roughly 10,000 gravesites, with about 75% of them full. That means there are about the same number of bodies in the cemetery as people living in Madison.
•A plot is like real estate. You own it. But if you let it sit empty for 100 years, there’s a good chance the cemetery board — officially the Madison Cemetery Association — will take it back and resell it, assuming you and your family can’t be contacted. It happens, Ellsworth said.
•Some cemeteries allow only flat markers flush with the ground to make mowing go a lot more quickly. They talked about it in Madison, but not much. Ellsworth said flat markers are quick to get dirty and are difficult to find, though he acknowledges, “It sure would be easier.” Not to mention, the 50-acre cemetery is full of towering monuments, obelisks and ornate stones that would outshine flat markers.
•Speaking of stones and markers, they come in lots of colors — Wausau red from Wisconsin, Georgia gray and mahogany, all granite. Some monuments are concrete.
•They’ve considered a columbarium — an above-ground final resting spot for cremains (ashes). For now, each plot can take one body and one set of cremains or two sets of cremains. Two bodies is getting crowded and not allowed.
Ellsworth, who is the policy representative for South Dakota for the National Funeral Directors Association, said 30% to 40% of those buried in Madison are cremated, an increase in recent years. The funeral directors group expects the nation to hit 50% soon, and some areas of the country are already at 80% cremations.
•Traditionally, bodies are buried feet to the east. There are several explanations, but most point to Christ’s return in Jerusalem, east of here.
•“One day we’re all going to go,” Ellsworth told the group. When he does, he knows he’ll have a spot by U.S. Sen. Karl E. Mundt, who died in 1974. He’s already bought it (the plot, that is).
Who’s in there?
“We could stop at every grave and there would be a story,” Ellsworth told the tour Thursday. For a small town, Madison has its share of notable personalities in the local graveyard.
Mundt — a powerful Republican member of Congress for nearly 35 years — might be the biggest. Though, Ellsworth said, “I’d like to think they’re all famous, but these people had more publicity.”
Others include Richard Lowe, governor of American Samoa and Guam, who received a Presidential Commendation for his service. Lowe is also credited with writing and directing the film “Dacotah: Heroes and Hero Tales of South Dakota.” It is believed to be the first full-length movie filmed entirely on a college campus.
Also found among the stones is the name Capt. H.P. Smith, a Civil War sharpshooter from New Hampshire who moved to Minnesota, then adopted South Dakota as his own. He was credited with advancements in agriculture and was a Lake County pioneer, coming to Madison in 1878.
Mayo E. Kellogg of Junius was laid to rest at Graceland in 2003. He was an internationally celebrated trainer and breeder of pointing labs. His family had been in the business for more than 100 years.
The future
There’s plenty of history in the cemetery, but Ellsworth likes to talk about the future, too.
The cemetery board is in the initial stages of removing more than 200 old ash trees threatened by the potential emerald ash borer infestation. The cutting began Wednesday, and any tree with an X on it is going down. Ellsworth thinks it could be done by fall.
The project, funded in part by a gift from the Goeman family, will make the cemetery safer while leaving it with a very different feel and look.
After that, Ellsworth would like the board to consider addressing the repair of fallen or teetering gravestones.
The family of the deceased are responsible for their own stones, but some go back to the 1800s, “and we’re not even sure who some of those families are, let alone whether there are some of those descendants still here,” he said.
Earlier this year, three volunteers — Mary Becker, her son Darrell Becker and Kathy Petersen — surveyed the cemetery and found 24 markers tipped over. They also found nine large markers that needed resets — either shoring up with dirt or pouring a new foundation. There might be some federal help available for the three damaged stones that belong to veterans.
An employee at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington told the Madison Daily Leader on Thursday that they’ll replace veterans’ stones. She said it’s common for the agency to replace markers more than 100 years old.
Families or those in charge of a cemetery can send in photos and a determination will be made whether it’s a government marker. If the writing on the stone is illegible or the stone is damaged, it likely will be replaced free.
As for the others, Ellsworth said they’ll do their best.
“We’d love to see families take the lead if there are any families connected to some of those stones,” he said. “But if there aren’t, time and funding permitting, we would tackle some of that.”