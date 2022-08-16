Lake County Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann refused to allow Commissioner Aaron Johnson to speak on Tuesday morning when he sought to respond to public comments made by Lake County resident Mike Shum.
“No, I don’t want you to do that right now,” Wollmann stated emphatically, when Johnson attempted to introduce information regarding the actions counties can take to protect their citizens.
Thus far, the commission has declined all requests to discuss in an open meeting the proposed CO2 pipeline for which Summit Carbon Solutions is seeking a permit from the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
The Lake County Commission has, however, discussed the issue in executive session. This was evident in April, when the Lake County Commission came out of executive session and voted to apply for party status with the PUC in the proceeding.
The executive session had been called to discuss “personnel and proposed and pending litigation and contractual matters.” Lake County State’s Attorney Wendy Kloeppner responded to inquiries regarding this.
She said the state’s Open Meetings Commission interprets state law “to allow a county commission and its attorney to have all manners of legal discussions in private, just as if the conversation were happening in an attorney’s office.”
The case Kloeppner cited involved an incident in which the City of Mitchell had been threatened with a lawsuit, but none had been filed at the time the city council went into executive session.
Kloeppner did not respond to correspondence asking for clarification of her statement.
Attorney comment on OMC ruling
Jon E. Arneson, who works for the South Dakota Newspaper Association, was articulate in addressing this issue.
“First, in this realm, the public is the ultimate client, so transparency should be given serious consideration, regardless of what the law permits in terms of closure,” he wrote in an email message.
“Second, the applicable law in context of political subdivision meetings specifically narrows the subject matter about which the entity can meet with a lawyer in executive session,” Arneson continued.
“Third, the Open Meetings Commission’s 2008 decision expanding SDCL 1-25-2(3) [“Consulting with legal counsel or reviewing communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters] to effectively conceal any attorney-client communications is not legally binding on anybody. As a practical matter, one could take this issue or the Mitchell issue in 2008 to court and the OMC decision would have no precedential value whatsoever,” Arneson wrote.
“Finally – and most important – even assuming the OMC’s decision were the law, the public entity can and should take into consideration whether it is really in the interest of those whom they serve to keep matters a secret,” Arneson said.
“It would be refreshing to have government on all levels do more than pay lip service to transparency and actually conduct business as openly as possible,” he wrote in conclusion.
Resident concern about CO2 pipeline
Shum had previously submitted in writing comments on the proposed CO2 pipeline. However, when a group of landowners asked to be placed on the county agenda to discuss the pipeline with commissioners, their request was denied.
Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick said Wollmann is responsible for making final decisions regarding the agenda. Wollmann is assisted by Shelli Gust, commission administrative assistant.
“With respect to any items that people want to address the commission about, they need to start with community comments,” Barrick explained. If they wish to discuss the matter, the commission can then ask to have the topic added to a future agenda.
In beginning his comments on Tuesday, Shum indicated he would be reading comments previously submitted. He asked the county commission to impose a moratorium on new pipelines running through Lake County.
He and his wife Katie do not feel the current federal regulations, which require a minimum setback clearance of 50 feet for a pipeline containing hazardous materials, are adequate. He cited the history of CO2 incidents and “implored” commissioners to Google CO2 leaks in fast-food restaurants.
“All fast-food restaurants have CO2 tanks,” he said, noting they are used to carbonate beverages. “They have leaks and they have killed people.”
He noted those CO2 canisters are far smaller than the pipeline which is proposed and will pass through Lake County. Shum indicated some companies have issued statements saying they had “significantly underestimated the size of the area likely to be affected by a release of CO2.”
“Lake County residents’ lives – our lives, our children’s lives – are far too valuable to assume that sort of risk, and the action needs to be taken to prevent a similar incident in our area,” he said.
“As commissioners, you have the legal authority to supersede federal standards and mandate additional setback requirements for any pipeline entering Lake County,” Shum indicated.
He said private insurers won’t cover damages resulting from a leak, and pipeline operators may not provide assistance following a leak or explosion.
“The results would be catastrophic to this community,” Shum stated.
He also noted, as a professional firefighter, that preparing for a hazardous materials disaster of this nature would place “an undue burden” on small fire departments which would be expected to respond.
Following Shum’s comments, when Johnson attempted to provide additional information, Wollmann reminded Johnson that he had recused himself from voting when the commission acted in April.
“I don’t believe you should be adding anything to public comments,” she said.
“I disagree,” Johnson replied. He was not allowed to express his reasoning, because Wollmann interrupted him.
Commissioner Adam Leighton, who also recused himself in April, asked if Johnson would be allowed to speak if he signed up on the list for those who wish to make public comments. Wollmann said she would allow him to speak if he did so.
Both Wollmann and Johnson were contacted following the meeting but were unavailable for comment.