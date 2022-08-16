Kelli Wollmann

Lake County Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann refused to allow Commissioner Aaron Johnson to speak on Tuesday morning when he sought to respond to public comments made by Lake County resident Mike Shum.

“No, I don’t want you to do that right now,” Wollmann stated emphatically, when Johnson attempted to introduce information regarding the actions counties can take to protect their citizens.