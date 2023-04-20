Little Flyer Invitational canceled Apr 20, 2023 Apr 20, 2023 Updated 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to poor weather in the forecast, the Little Flyer Track and Field Invitational that was scheduled for Friday has been canceled. There is a possibility of a makeup date. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges City denies demolition request Cordts given Madison 'Teacher of the Year' award Longtime Lake County resident celebrates 90th birthday Madison 5th-graders have fun with physics Classic Corner owners buy old Taco John's building Bulldogs drop season opener against Dell Rapids Prep Sports Roundup: Tigers compete at Yankton Golf Meet City approves creation of TIF District #5 DSU team headed to national cyber defense competition Follow us Facebook Twitter