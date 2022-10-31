For 40 years, the Lake County Food Pantry has upheld its mission of providing emergency food and other support for residents in need.
According to the annual report for 2021, the Food Pantry distributed more than 40,000 pounds of food, along with school supplies, Christmas gifts and backpacks filled with food for children.
Despite being totally reliant on volunteers and donations, the Food Pantry’s successes have been numerous, and with renovations coming to the Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP) headquarters, the Food Pantry will soon be able to solve one of its biggest problems: space.
Starting Tuesday, the Food Pantry and the entirety of ICAP will begin moving to a temporary location at 212 S.W. 2nd St. in the former Job Service building. Previously, it was the Apple Lines Trucking building.
Food Pantry founder and board president Jeff Nelson said that the facility will reopen Thursday at the temporary location and resume business for the three to four months of ICAP renovations.
“This renovation will allow us to expand the space as well as consolidate operations for storage and distribution,” Nelson added.
In doing this, the Food Pantry will gain increased bulk capacity, better shelving options and, most importantly, the ability to work from a central location.
Following the completion of the new and improved ICAP building at 111 N. Van Eps Ave., the Food Pantry will cease its bulk storage location in the basement of Madison’s First Presbyterian Church. While Nelson is deeply grateful for the church allowing them to use the space for more than 30 years at no charge, he recognizes it comes with some challenges.
For one, the stairs to the basement prove troublesome for the Food Pantry’s volunteers, many of whom are retired. This difficulty is compounded by the nearly six-block trek to ICAP for food distribution.
The increased space at the renovated facility will allow operations to occur under one roof, streamlining the process for Nelson and all of the volunteers.
“What we have now is good, but what we’ll have when it’s finished will be even better,” Nelson said.
Nelson said the call for renovations came shortly after ICAP purchased the building they’d held operations in for so many years.
“When it became available for purchase, it was decided to acquire the building and put some of its own investment into improving its ability to serve not only the Food Pantry but also ICAP’s administrative needs,” he noted.
The opportunity to carry out this plan was made possible when funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) became available in Lake County.
“We applied for a grant through the Lake County Commission, and they were kind enough to select our application, and they awarded us $149,638,” Nelson said.
The ARPA funds became available because of COVID-19 to benefit non-profit organizations.
Aside from improving operations at both the Food Pantry and ICAP, these funds will help them continue their cause of serving their communities with devoted care.
“It’s an important partnership that we’re enhancing,” Nelson said, “and it will benefit both missions.”
The charitable cause of the Food Pantry has been at play for Nelson since its founding in 1982, when it first connected with local churches to bring the people of Lake County a vital service. Nelson described his motivation for the project as recognizing the human responsibility to help others.
“I describe the mission like this: If your neighbor needed a meal, wouldn’t you help them?” Nelson said.
The Food Pantry provides aid to approximately 1,500 people each year, 20% of them being children. In addition to the emergency food distribution, they also have the Kids’ Pantry backpack program and school supply distribution where children can receive free educational items and weekend food supplies across the school year. They also host Christmas events with the Angel Tree program and special food distribution for families struggling during the holidays.
Though the Food Pantry’s pursuit of this mission has been immensely successful, Nelson admits it would not be possible without the hundreds of people he has worked alongside.
“The real magic is the donors and volunteers who are devoted to the mission of providing food for those who don’t have it,” he said.
The space for the Food Pantry may be changing, but its hard-working community focus will not. Once the renovations are complete, Nelson is confident the Food Pantry will be able to expand its volunteer and donor base to match its improved storage and distribution space, and it will continue to provide Lake County with its services for years to come.