Food Pantry location

THE LAKE COUNTY FOOD PANTRY and the rest of the Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP) will be temporarily relocating to the former Job Service and Apple Lines Trucking headquarters at 212 S.W. 2nd St. The Food Pantry will reopen Thursday and remain there for the three to four months during planned renovation to the ICAP building.

 Photo by Marcia Schoeberl

For 40 years, the Lake County Food Pantry has upheld its mission of providing emergency food and other support for residents in need.

According to the annual report for 2021, the Food Pantry distributed more than 40,000 pounds of food, along with school supplies, Christmas gifts and backpacks filled with food for children.