The Lake County Commission has approved the preliminary plat for Zimmermann Landing, a proposed housing development near Lake Madison which has raised concerns among current residents.
Residents voiced their opposition in a regular meeting of the county commission on Tuesday morning. Due do the parameters established for public comments, they were limited to three minutes each, while no similar limitations were placed on developer Steve Van Buskirk of Sioux Falls.
Zimmerman Landing is a 104-parcel development planned to stretch behind and between existing housing along the eastern shore of Lake Madison in the area of 461st Avenue. To give the residents a view of the lake, the elevation of the lots will be raised, according to Van Buskirk.
He indicated the goal is to create something consistent with the existing homes while at the same time creating “something a little different.” The development will include green space with playground equipment and picnic shelters for families, as well as a basketball court and sand volleyball for teens and adults.
“The houses would have a view of the lake and amenities to make it more attractive to home buyers,” Van Buskirk said. The land is currently owned by Scully Family Farm, LLP.
Six individuals, including attorney Reese Almond, who has been hired to represent current homeowners, and Wentworth Fire Chief Terry Reck, expressed concerns about the proposed development. Traffic, utilities and fire protection are the primary areas of concern.
Also at issue is whether the access road is public or private. Matthew Bock, a Sioux Falls attorney and member of the Scully family, told commissioners that Wicklow Hills Lane is a public road that is privately maintained.
“We have to play by the rules as they were written, not as we wish they were written,” Bock told commissioners.
Almond, speaking on behalf of his clients, disagreed and asked commissioners to delay approval until the access issue has been resolved.
“That’s a private road. The question is: who controls that private road?” he said. Almond indicated Wicklow Hills Lane “is dedicated to the use of the lot owners and their guests. They control the use.”
Reck was concerned both about gaining access to the new homes, because developers propose gating their private roads to prevent public access, and about having a water supply to fight fires.
“There are no fire hydrants at the lake. All fire protection is hauled water,” he said.
Current plans do not provide an area where they could gain access to Lake Madison to draw water. Consequently, firefighters would have to haul water from Dakota Ethanol, Wentworth or Madison to fight a fire in the development.
He also noted that Wentworth has a volunteer fire department which is not staffed 24/7. This will result in delays in the response time while firefighters report to the station to pick up equipment and drive to Zimmermann Landing.
“There is a concern that this type of development will put a lot on our plates,” Reck said.
Others to speak in opposition to the preliminary plat were Jim Halpin, Vince Schaefer, Rob Graham and Tim Kenyon. They were concerned about:
• Increased traffic and speeding in their residential area.
• Losing their view if lots are built up to the east of their homes.
• Whether existing utilities can support the increased demand.
• Where the new homeowners would gain lake access.
• Drainage issues when the natural grass and alfalfa are replaced with raised homes.
• Road wear on 461st Avenue due to construction traffic.
Prior to voting, Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann asked Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, to read twice an explanation of what approval of the preliminary plat would mean. Gust said it did not indicate approval of the concept, but gave developers the opportunity to move forward with their plans.
“They’ve done a lot of work, but there’s a lot more to do,” Commissioner Dennis Slaughter observed.