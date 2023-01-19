World’s largest puzzle at Karl Mundt Library Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dakota State University’s Karl Mundt Library is currently working to put together the world’s largest puzzle.Mary Francis, interim director of the library, first heard about the world’s largest puzzle available for purchase from Costco from fellow DSU employee Vickie Bird.The conversation inspired Francis to order the puzzle for the Karl Mundt Library after measuring to be sure the library had a wall space to display the 29-foot completed puzzle.The 60,000-piece puzzle is made up of 60 1,000-piece puzzles that fit together to form the complete image.Anyone can put together the puzzles on the first floor of the Karl Mundt Library. Putting together the puzzle is a relaxing, social opportunity, Francis said.Since receiving the puzzle, Francis has shared videos and images on social media. People can stay updated on the puzzle’s progress by visiting the library’s Facebook page.Additionally, the public is invited to guess when the puzzle will be completed by visiting a Google form.“After the puzzle is glued together, we’ll have it flipped over so anyone who worked on it can sign the back,” she said. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular White family Co-op’s donation helps purchase playground equipment Murphy joins Daily Leader news team City commissioners OKe change orders for unfinished construction projects Chester Area School announces one-act play performances Hawks improve to 3-2 with two home victories Madison freshman to sing in S.D. Junior Honor Choir Madison wins third straight, beats DRSM Madison Food Pack plans to send 100,000 meals to Nicaragua Benefit will aid local family Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form