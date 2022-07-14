Purchase Access

Ramona is going back to the good old days with the second annual “Oldies Night,” to be held on July 23 from 6-9 p.m. on the main street of the town.

Those who are bringing classic cars are asked to line up at the Madison Farmers Elevator (Ramona branch) by 5:30 p.m.

They will cruise around the streets of Ramona at 6 p.m., until they park on main street for viewing enjoyment.

The event is meant to highlight vintage vehicles that area residents own, according to event organizer JoAnn Casanova.

“Last year, we bought a 1966 convertible Mustang,” Casanova said. “I thought, ‘We should have a night everyone can bring their cars in’.”

Casanova, who has lived in Ramona for more than 30 years, organized the event last year, and it drew 50 to 60 vintage cars and a couple hundred attendees.

“People kept asking me if I was going to do it again next year,” Casanova said.

When the next year rolled around, Casanova simply had to organize the event again.

There is no charge to view cars or even to register a car. There also are no registration requirements. Casanova simply asks those who would like to bring cars to be at the elevator by 5:30 p.m.

St. John Lutheran Church of Ramona will be offering hamburger and hot dog meals during the event, which Casanova says keeps with the theme of oldies nostalgia.

Casanova encourages visitors to come to the event dressed in their best oldies outfits, such as poodle skirts or bouffants. The Ramona Bar will give free drinks to those dressed up.

As attendees look through the selection of cars, nostalgic music from the “good old days” will be playing.

For further information, visit the Facebook event page, “Ramona’s ‘Holy Moly! Let’s go back to the Oldies!’ Night.”