Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/26/22 01:39 CFS22-00476 Medical Patient Transported EMS N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

01/26/22 04:38 CFS22-00477 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 7TH ST MADISON

01/26/22 07:40 CFS22-00478 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009525, -97.120321

01/26/22 07:52 CFS22-00479 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 5TH ST

01/26/22 08:48 CFS22-00480 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS SE 9TH ST MADISON

01/26/22 09:26 CFS22-00481 Vehicle Abandoned Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO 226TH ST

01/26/22 09:55 CFS22-00482 Warrant Service Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST

01/26/22 09:58 CFS22-00483 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO US HWY 81

01/26/22 10:35 CFS22-00485 Burglary Report Taken LCSO 235TH ST MADISON

01/26/22 10:43 CFS22-00486 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD N HARTH AVE

01/26/22 15:09 CFS22-00487 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON

01/26/22 15:22 CFS22-00488 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON

01/26/22 15:31 CFS22-00489 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS 457TH AVE

01/26/22 16:00 CFS22-00490 Medical Chest Patient Transported LCSO 464th Ave

01/26/22 19:29 CFS22-00491 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.120342

01/26/22 19:39 CFS22-00492 Burglary Report Taken LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

01/26/22 20:36 CFS22-00493 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

01/26/22 21:45 CFS22-00494 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

01/26/22 23:56 CFS22-00495 Traffic Stop LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

Total Records: 19