Dakota State University and the National Security Agency’s National Cryptologic University (NCU) have entered into an articulation agreement which was approved at the March Board of Regents’ meeting. This agreement refines a 2015 partnership between the two entities.
“We were the first school in the nation to create an articulation agreement with the NSA and the cryptologic school, and over the years, we’ve formed a strong partnership with them in relation to their educational and workforce needs,” said Dr. Pat Engebretson, dean of The Beacom College of Computer & Cyber Sciences at DSU.
As the curriculum at both DSU and NCU changed over the years, the agreement required modification, he said, so the two groups spent the last year renewing the existing agreement and creating new agreements for additional articulation and opportunities for students.
The goal is to allow current NSA employees to earn credit for work experience and classroom instruction which match closely with DSU’s highly-specialized cyber degrees.
“We are confident in our degrees, our faculty and our ability to provide the best possible education. Our ability to seamlessly deliver these degrees online means that more students have access to more opportunities,” Engebretson said.
The online curriculum gives NSA employees, particularly military personnel, the convenience of completing one of four DSU degrees, a bachelor’s degree in cyber operations or master’s degrees in computer science, computer science with a specialization in cyber operations, or cyber operations.
“Articulation agreements in general are a fantastic tool for both students and universities,” Engebretson said.
The seamless transfer of credits helps students to reduce the overall cost of a degree and shortens the length of time required to earn that diploma.
This particular agreement also has a national benefit.
“Our programs are on the very cutting edge and constantly being refined, so partnering with the NSA and the military to allow access to our degrees definitely helps to boost national security,” Engebretson said.