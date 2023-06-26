Dakota State University and the National Security Agency’s National Cryptologic University (NCU) have entered into an articulation agreement which was approved at the March Board of Regents’ meeting. This agreement refines a 2015 partnership between the two entities.

“We were the first school in the nation to create an articulation agreement with the NSA and the cryptologic school, and over the years, we’ve formed a strong partnership with them in relation to their educational and workforce needs,” said Dr. Pat Engebretson, dean of The Beacom College of Computer & Cyber Sciences at DSU.