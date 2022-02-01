City of Madison employees spent just more than 650 hours on creek maintenance activities in 2021, and the city has three major creek wall repair projects on the horizon.
That’s what City Administrator Jameson Berreth told commissioners during their meeting Monday night. Berreth said that he wanted to give commissioners an update on city activities because creek maintenance was identified on a recent survey as needing improvement.
The city conducted a community survey in October 2021. One of the questions on the survey asked community members to rank various city services. Creek maintenance was ranked last.
“It was something that our citizens identified as something that maybe we can improve upon,” said Berreth. “I wanted to make sure to follow up to communicate to the public what our activities were over this last year, as well as communicate with the commission and then gather your feedback and direction moving forward.”
According to Berreth, the city’s creeks (Silver Creek, Park Creek and N.W. Park Creek) cover about 5.2 miles within the city limits. Employees spent 650.25 hours maintaining the creeks, and estimated cost for labor and equipment was $47,963.
Maintenance activities included mowing along creeks; channel and bridge cleaning; removing loads of dirt (18 loads at S.W. 4 th St., 12 loads at Lincoln and Center, and 15 loads at Liberty and Josephine); reinforcing walls along Lincoln to N.E. 1 st St.; and installing railings that were built in-house and professionally galvanized.
“From what I’ve gathered, it seems like we have maybe done more on the creeks this year than we have maybe done in the past,” said Berreth.
Berreth said that there are three major creek wall repair projects on the horizon for the city because of flooding in September 2019:
— Site 1 is located north of 7th St. Berreth said that the preliminary design is complete and a Conditional Letter of Map Revision (CLOMR) has been submitted to FEMA. Bidding and construction are planned for this year. The estimated project cost of $555,900.
— Site 2 is at Memorial Park. Final design is expected to be complete by late summer 2022, with bidding this fall and construction being complete by midsummer 2023. Estimated project cost is $2,551,400.
— Site 3 is from Egan Ave. to Harth Ave. Final design is expected to be completed this year with the bidding process taking place in winter 2022. Construction is expected to be completed by winter 2023. The estimated cost is $1,406,400.
Also Monday night, commissioners approved a contract with Banner Engineering to provide final design and construction services at Site 2, which includes bridge improvements at 4th St. and 5th St.
Berreth said that creek maintenance is “very important” to city staff. He said employees are already working 40 hours a week, but if more resources or more work is needed on the creeks, the city can look into that.
“Five point two miles is a lot of creek to cover,” he said.