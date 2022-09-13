DSP Josie Lester

DIRECT SERVICE PROVIDER Josie Lester (right) helps a resident make slime during a tactile exercise at Valiant Living.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Valiant Living is a non-profit organization and community support provider certified by the South Dakota Department of Human Services. Since the 1970s, Valiant Living has worked to help people with developmental disabilities age 19 to over 70 lead happy and healthy lives.

Their 70 Direct Support Providers work 24/7 to ensure their patrons’ independence and provide them with intimate care and services.