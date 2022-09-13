Valiant Living is a non-profit organization and community support provider certified by the South Dakota Department of Human Services. Since the 1970s, Valiant Living has worked to help people with developmental disabilities age 19 to over 70 lead happy and healthy lives.
Their 70 Direct Support Providers work 24/7 to ensure their patrons’ independence and provide them with intimate care and services.
According to Executive Director Donna Uthe and Human Resource Manager Amy Woolston, Valiant Living currently supports 51 people across four group homes and a supervised apartment complex. Other patrons live in their own homes but are still eligible for daily support from DSPs.
DSPs are responsible for helping patrons with their day-to-day needs like cooking and cleaning, as well as providing them with opportunities for community involvement.
Woolston said community is among the most important components of Valiant Living, and the patrons’ ability to participate is crucial to their growth and success. Valiant Living also provides employment opportunities to boost independence and confidence.
Woolston trains all new DSPs. Each employee begins with video training to initiate them with common procedures before moving on to worksite observation. Here, they work alongside more experienced DSPs to learn the caring strategies of Valiant Living. During this three- to nine-month process, patrons become familiar with new faces, and the DSPs can assess the needs of each individual.
Along with DSPs, Valiant Living also hires Designated Service Assistants, a position where high schoolers interested in the field can gain beneficial experience. DSAs must be at least 16 years old and work alongside DSPs with some of the simpler activities.
This collaboration brings people in the organization together and, according to Uthe, crafts a close-knit family of workers and patrons.
Woolston said that building relationships is an essential aspect of DSP success. While their patrons may suffer from disabilities, they are first and foremost human beings who are entitled to the same rights as everyone else, she added.
“These people benefit from consistent schedules, home comforts and familiar faces just like anyone,” Woolston said.
She explained that simply providing positive language and finding silver linings in difficult situations can make a massive difference in an individual’s health and happiness.
“DSPs are role models, and they work incredibly hard for the people who need them, Uthe added.
Valiant Living is keeping their spirits high as they slowly escape the troubles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The threat of infections and potential outbreaks made the community and familial support that is so vital to them immensely difficult. Uthe said the facility constructed a COVID booth to allow visits, but nothing improved the situation perfectly until patrons were again allowed to engage with the community.
This week is dedicated to National DSP appreciation and the invaluable service they give to Valiant Living and the other 20 community support providers throughout South Dakota.
Woolston said it is a difficult job with potentially long hours, but they are some of the hardest workers she knows and live up to Valiant Living’s motto of providing purpose and possibilities.
“The DSPs are the heart and soul of Valiant Living,” Uthe said.
Valiant Living currently has 11 open positions for full-time and part-time DSPs, as well other roles throughout the facility. Uthe and Woolton are encouraging everyone with an open heart and readiness to learn to apply if interested.
Valiant Living will have an entry in the Dakota State University homecoming parade in Madison on Sept. 24.