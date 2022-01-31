Purchase Access

Tom Farrell, who currently serves as president of the school board for the Madison Central School District, has filed a petition for re-election, according to Mitchell Brooks, business manager.

Three school board positions are open this year – those held by Farrell, Angi Kappenman and Keith Bundy. The election will be held on April 12.

The deadline for filing a petition is Feb. 25. Petitions must have 20 valid signatures. The school board election is a nonpartisan election, so any registered voter may sign.

The city election will be held on the same day. This year, only the mayor’s position is open. To be on the ballot for this position, candidates must collect 50 valid signatures.