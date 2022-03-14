As promised, the last week of session was a flurry of activity. To start the year, I wrote that the main themes of session would be the budget, marijuana bills and a small group of people seeking headlines for their statewide campaigns. That ended up being correct, but the Legislature also accomplished some historical achievements along the way that will end up serving our state well for years to come.
Next week we will talk about some of the highlights, but today let’s focus on the budget.
The Legislature produced a balanced budget again, which is something we pride ourselves on. South Dakota is able to deliver this every year, while D.C. continues to struggle with even thinking about it. It’s a major achievement and something every South Dakotan should be proud of.
This year’s budget included a significant amount of federal dollars that come with strings attached. It is important to remember there is no mechanism to return these dollars, and if you did, the feds would send that money to places like New York or California.
Meanwhile, our kids would be on the hook to repay it in the future.
The vast majority of the Senate had two focuses when looking at how to invest these dollars. The first was to make sure we used these dollars as one-time investments that did not lead to ongoing expenses and programs.
The second was to make sure these were wisely invested and would lead to significant returns in the future. We were successful in this endeavor and created a balanced budget that includes 43 less full-time employees than last year.
You could say we are doing more with less, which is always a good thing.
Most of the focus was on one-time dollars for infrastructure. There are investments of $600 million for water infrastructure, $200 million to develop housing infrastructure and $25 million for county and township roads.
Investments were made to enhance cyber-security programs at DSU, form a CyberAg partnership between nationally leading programs at DSU and SDSU, and improve our technical education offerings and capacity.
Ongoing expenses include a much deserved 6% raise for education, state employees and health-care providers. We also invested funds for a tuition freeze at our universities and technical colleges, which keeps money in their pockets and bolsters our economy with this incoming workforce.
Lastly, I would like to say thank you to my legislative colleagues, especially the appropriators, for their hard work on the budget. South Dakotans can be proud that we have a balanced budget that will serve them for years to come.
Thank you for allowing me to represent you and our future generations. Please don’t hesitate to drop me a note at Casey.Crabtree@sdlegislature.gov or follow me on social media at Casey Crabtree for SD Senate.