Oldham-Ramona School Board to meet Jan 8, 2023 Jan 8, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oldham-Ramona School Board will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. in Room 114 at the school. Reports from the NESC, AD/principal, business manager and superintendent will be heard.The board will also discuss superintendent and business manager evaluations, the revision update of school calendars and a vehicle update. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular LAIC buys land on city's west side Madison resident Araina Crenshaw reported missing MRHS welcomes first baby of the new year Aaron Johnson urges county commissioners to recognize their authority in pipeline routing Bulldogs edge Dell Rapids 50-46 Indoor recreation facility to be developed for public use Bulldogs outscored 39-15 in second half against Tea County landowners voice numerous concerns with pipeline project County approves TIF District #6 Sheriff's office works to address stuck and abandoned vehicles Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form