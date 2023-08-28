There are so many things that make our annual Steam Threshing Jamboree such a jam-packed experience. Our guests often name a variety of favorites, including the daily parades, endless tractors and equipment being exhibited, horse threshing or steam power on our railroad and carousel.

But at the heart of the show is the “feature” concept, which amounts to offering one brand or make of tractor the opportunity to be the front and center focus of the show. This brand receives sort of a red-carpet welcome, including a special display block and a dedicated building for their exhibits, plus our main entrance gate building is painted in their colors.