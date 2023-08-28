There are so many things that make our annual Steam Threshing Jamboree such a jam-packed experience. Our guests often name a variety of favorites, including the daily parades, endless tractors and equipment being exhibited, horse threshing or steam power on our railroad and carousel.
But at the heart of the show is the “feature” concept, which amounts to offering one brand or make of tractor the opportunity to be the front and center focus of the show. This brand receives sort of a red-carpet welcome, including a special display block and a dedicated building for their exhibits, plus our main entrance gate building is painted in their colors.
We rotate about 10 different features before the list is revisited. All are special, but this year’s feature was perhaps the most unique, as it encompassed three categories of equipment rather than a single equipment company brand. Officially, the 2023 feature has been stationary engines, orphan and garden equipment.
Stationary engines are for the most part just that — stationary — although smaller ones are sometimes equipped with wheels to make them more mobile. Some of our most impressive models are about as stationary as anything gets, being massive in size and weight and mounted on concrete. Many guests took the opportunity to watch a few of these fascinating behemoths in operation each day during the Jamboree. Our Fairbanks-Morse model YVA offered a mesmerizing watch, its gargantuan spinning flywheel itself a visual wonder.
Orphan tractors and equipment are perhaps the most overlooked, and yet a special niche segment of any of our annual features. An orphan tractor is generally defined as one built by a company that no longer exists in any form, with no “parent” company remaining in operation.
Many examples of orphan tractors came out of the Depression era, when companies as well as entrepreneurial individuals sought to build a tractor that could be offered more simply and at a bargain price. Countless attempts were made to creatively stack the deck against the troubling economic times by building a tractor that broke the common, more expensive molds.
Some of these daring designs struck gold for a time, while many others simply never gained traction and subsequently failed. Such a company’s tractor, with no furtherance of their family line, would now be considered an orphan. As one might imagine, many of these examples are quite rare today and are fascinating to observe up close.
The third category of this year’s feature was garden equipment. This amounts to exactly what you might imagine, and folks sometimes find it surprising how many different companies have manufactured the equipment, as well as the lengthy build history of a few key players.
Certainly, we offered examples of the latest brand-name garden tractor available today, but when visitors took a stroll down our display rows, they were bound to come across a specimen they didn’t know existed. We roster a healthy batch of garden tractors on display here every year, but 2023 was their year to be part of the special feature focus.
Whatever your favorite tractor brand, we have been proud to offer this year’s non-brand-specific feature with the unique blend of equipment it staged. The whole field amounted to an eclectic, historically fascinating group that was bound to create some lasting impressions.
Thanks for joining us for the 60th anniversary of our Steam Threshing Jamboree. Before you know it, we’ll be counting down to next year’s show!