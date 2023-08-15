For the about 335 K-12 students in the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District, very little will change this year when school starts on Thursday.
The Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts officially consolidated earlier this summer and there is a notable upcoming event for district voters: a bond vote. On Sept. 12, taxpayers will vote on a General Obligation Bond of $18,800,000 to help fund a new school building.
For at least the next two years, the district plans to operate two separate K-12 schools, said ORR Superintendent Dawn Hoeke. The Oldham-Ramona building, located in Ramona, and the Rutland building will remain in operation until a new facility is constructed or, in the case of a failed bond vote, potentially repurposed as separate elementary and high schools.
But, Hoeke said, the district has every intention of constructing a new building to better serve the needs of students.
“I have a positive attitude that the bond will pass because people realize it’s what’s best for the children and the district,” she said. “If it doesn’t pass, I’m sure the board will at least go for another shot at the bond.”
According to a July community meeting, passing the bond would result in an average tax increase of $1.03 per $1,000 of taxable property value within the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District.
These funds would help construct a school of about 75,000 square feet on the corner of US-81 and 223rd Street. It would have separate wings for the elementary, middle and high schools as well as a cafeteria, 1,200-capacity gym, shop room and football and track fields.
Regardless of the outcome of the vote, Hoeke said students will continue their education as normal for this year. The only significant changes will be the Future Farmers of America club, which was previously only available in Rutland but will now be available to students in the Oldham-Ramona building; and the merging of organizations like the National Honor Society of both schools.
Since the students already play together on sports teams, Hoeke said, she doesn’t believe there will be any friction there and that it will only open up new opportunities for students.
“I think the teachers will see more than students because we’ll spend a lot of time doing committee work, really taking a look at our leadership,” she said.
Hoeke said the district plans to have committees on leadership, curriculum, technology and student data to take a look at both schools’ procedures. The teachers will also be doing other activities together, such as teacher in-services.
“I want for staff to do some of that work together so we can use the data and experiences that we’ve all had to decide what will be the best way for us as a district to move forward,” she said.
Teacher experience will be key to making the schools work for the students, Hoeke said. Their in-classroom expertise gives them insight the administration does not have, and it would be “ludicrous” to make decisions about school processes and procedures without their input.
“What I’m most looking forward to are the challenges, too. Bringing the districts together cohesively, to really have the opportunity to collaborate, to get excited about hopefully a new building in a central location where we can do more for kids,” she said. “It’s a new beginning for everything, and we get to lay that groundwork.”
The Chester School District also has its first day of school on Thursday. The Madison School District has open house on Thursday and Friday and will have its first day of school on Tuesday.