Dawn Hoeke

For the about 335 K-12 students in the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District, very little will change this year when school starts on Thursday.

The Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts officially consolidated earlier this summer and there is a notable upcoming event for district voters: a bond vote. On Sept. 12, taxpayers will vote on a General Obligation Bond of $18,800,000 to help fund a new school building.