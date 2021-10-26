The city of Madison is seeking bids to repair the Madison Aquatic Center and construct a new storage building on site.
City commissioners on Monday night approved advertising for sealed bids. Bids would be opened on Nov. 10, with a pre-bid meeting with potential bidders on Nov. 3. Bidders will be able to tour the facility and ask architects questions about the project at the pre-bid meeting.
“Most of this is geared toward fixing the mechanical and structural things that we want to fix inside the pool room and to add a storage facility,” said Brad Lawrence, city utility director.
He said that the city is hoping to have all of the mechanical upgrades done by around May 1. The storage building, which would be used to house chemicals and other equipment that can be safely stored separately during the winter months, wouldn’t have to be completed until the end of summer.
He said that currently all rooms in the building are full. The idea is to get the chemicals outside so that “they’re not in the way of operating and cleaning,” he said.
“Storage is something, I think, that should have been done originally, but it wasn’t realized at the time how much equipment there was going to be stored on the site,” he told commissioners.
The city has made several upgrades so far, which have been mostly covered by insurance, he said.
The pump building at the city’s outdoor swimming pool in Westside Park suffered corrosion damage last winter when a ventilation fan malfunctioned in the equipment building. The damage was traced to the buildup of chemical fumes, likely from chlorine used to treat the pool’s water.
The ventilation fan shut down, the building’s ventilation system didn’t work properly, and chemical fumes built up inside the Madison Aquatic Center building. The fumes also damaged electrical panels.