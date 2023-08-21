Brian Finch and Nathan Hasleton

NATHAN HASLETON (right) led the crew who saved Brian Finch last year on Aug. 18 after Finch sustained severe injuries while jumping from the pool's diving board. Now, Finch has repaid the favor by bringing to life the Madison Aquatic Center's first Lifeguard Appreciation Night, which took place on the anniversary of the save.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

It's a special moment when someone makes good on their promise. Last year, on Aug. 18, Brian Finch was saved by lifeguards from the Madison Aquatic Center (MAC) after suffering a severe injury on the pool's diving board, an incident that filled him with admiration for the young men and women who volunteer their time year after year.

In the wake of the save, Finch released a letter praising the MAC lifeguards' dedication, saying that "these young men and women truly are the most professional and caring team of lifeguards I’ve ever known.”