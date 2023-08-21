NATHAN HASLETON (right) led the crew who saved Brian Finch last year on Aug. 18 after Finch sustained severe injuries while jumping from the pool's diving board. Now, Finch has repaid the favor by bringing to life the Madison Aquatic Center's first Lifeguard Appreciation Night, which took place on the anniversary of the save.
It's a special moment when someone makes good on their promise. Last year, on Aug. 18, Brian Finch was saved by lifeguards from the Madison Aquatic Center (MAC) after suffering a severe injury on the pool's diving board, an incident that filled him with admiration for the young men and women who volunteer their time year after year.
In the wake of the save, Finch released a letter praising the MAC lifeguards' dedication, saying that "these young men and women truly are the most professional and caring team of lifeguards I’ve ever known.”
Along with these words of gratitude, the letter revealed Finch's desire to turn Aug. 18 into an annual day of lifeguard appreciation, and one year later, he's made this dream a reality.
On Friday, the MAC celebrated its first Lifeguard Appreciation Day.
"I managed to put my vision to reality, and I'm absolutely happy to be here," Finch said.
Finch organized the day alongside the Madison Community Center's director, Amy Sad, and Aquatics Coordinator Alyson Black. The event also featured appearances by members of the Madison Police and Fire departments as well as Emergency Medical Services.
Despite leading the charge for the event, Finch was quick to cast attention away from himself in favor of honoring the true "heroes" of the day.
"This isn't about me," Finch noted. "Yeah, one year ago I got hurt, but this is about the lifeguards and the young men and women who I think fly under the radar and go underappreciated."
Finch reaffirmed one of the strongest sentiments from his letter: when it comes to jobs that deal with life or death situations, lifeguards need to be a part of the conversation.
The crew who saved Finch was led by Nathan Hasleton, who was only a sophomore at Madison High School at the time of the accident. Since then, Finch and Hasleton have become fast friends, and Hasleton visited Finch throughout his recovery.
"This is for Nathan and the rest of the crew out here," Finch added. "If it wasn't for Nathan and these lifeguards, I don't know where I'd be. I can't thank these guys enough."
Finch, who owns Finch On the Run Entertainment, also provided the day's music, with lifeguards dancing around the pool to the likes of Taylor Swift, ABBA and others.
Finch added that his new goal is to make this day an annual event, which he believes is attainable given Madison's proclivity for community support.
"Madison is a very caring community with a lot of heart," he noted.
The event also featured the first MAC Lifeguard Awards, with categories including "most rescues," "most tan," "most picked-up shifts" and others. In total, the MAC had 26 lifeguards this summer, though not all were able to attend the event due to leaving for college.
"To my lifeguards, this is my first year here, and you guys have been nothing short of amazing," Black said. "You guys show up every day, you work hard and I want to say how proud I am to be your boss."