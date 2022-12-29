RITA BROWN (left), Charlie and Aaron Johnson and Betty Strom are all Lake County landowners working to oppose the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions. They have banded together under the South Dakota Easement Team and legal counsel from Domina Law's Brian Jorde.
(Editor’s note: This is the final part in a three-part series on the proposed five-state carbon dioxide pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions. This article details the perspective of four Lake County landowners. Previous articles covered background and promised benefits, as well as the perspective of SCS partner Dakota Ethanol.)
Ever since Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) announced its plan to construct the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world, landowners across the five states involved (S.D., N.D., Neb., Minn. and Iowa) have banded together to voice their concerns for the project’s safety as well as its true motivation.
The $4.5 billion project is set to link 32 partnered ethanol plants, capture their carbon dioxide emissions and pump them via 2,000 miles of pipeline to a deep underground sequestration site in North Dakota. Recently, SCS crossed the 50% mark for needed easement agreements, yet landowners like Madison’s Charlie Johnson don’t find this number particularly impressive.
“They cite that as progress; I cite that as a major failure,” Johnson said. “If after 18 months you only have 50%, that’s not much of a success story to brag about.”
A major concern of landowners like Johnson is the lack of regulations for carbon dioxide pipelines through the Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA), a subsection of the U.S. Department of Transportation.
While the PHMSA is currently reviewing ways to strengthen regulation, Johnson said that pipeline projects like SCS are hurrying to begin construction before this happens.
SCS has advertised a starting date in 2023 with project completion et for 2024. However, this date is contingent not only on gathering landowners’ support but also on pending permits from participating states’ Public Utilities Commissions (PUCs).
“This is not a project yet by any means; this is just a proposal,” Aaron Johnson added.
Aaron and Charlie Johnson, cousins, have side-by-side farms in rural Madison. They rent the land from neighbor Betty Strom, another Lake County landowner against the proposed project.
Strom said: “They [SCS] don’t care about the concerns of landowners. Pipelines leak. The shutoffs are 20 miles apart, the carbon dioxide is at 2,100 PSI and, with a rupture, most of the carbon dioxide will escape and form a low cloud.”
At that pressure, carbon dioxide is a deadly asphyxiant. This was showcased in February 2020 when a section of carbon dioxide pipeline installed by Texas-based Gulf Coast Pipeline Services ruptured near Satartia, Miss.
According to an article from Donnelle Eller of the Des Moines Register, the breach released 21,873 barrels worth of liquid carbon dioxide, sending 45 people to the hospital. No one was killed.
SCS claims this was caused by hydrogen sulfide, a chemical its pipeline will not contain.
Another concern, raised by Chester landowner Rita Brown, is the potential for water contamination if a rupture occurs. The pipeline is currently set to pass underneath a nearby slough, go between Round and Brant lakes, and come in close proximity to Long Lake, Skunk and Buffalo creeks and the North Skunk Creek Aquifer.
“Should there be a problem, think of all the people that are going to be affected,” Brown said.
She voiced additional concern for the extra 150,000 gallons of water requested by SCS for Dakota Ethanol on top of the one million gallons it already receives daily, saying this adds further stress on an already strained water supply.
All four landowners critiqued SCS’s process of acquiring easement agreements.
“They send out their land agents, and they tell what a wonderful project this is going to be and how important it is for you to sign it,” Strom said.
This is Strom’s second battle with easement agreements after also being approached for the Dakota Access Pipeline. She said a typical easement comes in around $90,000, which includes coverage of crop damages for subsequent years (100% for the first, 80% for second, 60% for the third, etc.)
Strom described this amount as not nearly enough, especially since the easements can be sold to other entities should SCS’s project fall through. Brown agreed, and complained of the persistent nature of these land agents.
“What is it about this whole process that when you say my land is not for sale, that isn’t enough?” Brown said. “Isn’t that my right as a property owner to say I’m not selling?”
All four have joined the South Dakota Easement Team, a group designed to push back on eminent domain for private gain. They have also hired Brian Jorde of Domina Law for legal representation. Strom said that land agents have been far less persistent since this move.
Brown, McPherson, Edmunds and Spink counties have also attempted legal action, issuing moratoriums to SCS to halt progress until regulations are more solidified. This was met with lawsuits from SCS, who said the moratoriums should be considered unenforceable.
“They’re taking individuals like myself to court who’re trying to do the best for their community, and I find that unacceptable,” Aaron Johnson said.
Charlie Johnson pointed to the fact that the SCS project is mostly funded through taxpayer dollars made available through 45Q tax credits. He added that if it weren’t for the lucrative tax credits, the project likely never would have started.