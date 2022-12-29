Lake County Landowners

RITA BROWN (left), Charlie and Aaron Johnson and Betty Strom are all Lake County landowners working to oppose the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions. They have banded together under the South Dakota Easement Team and legal counsel from Domina Law's Brian Jorde.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

(Editor’s note: This is the final part in a three-part series on the proposed five-state carbon dioxide pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions. This article details the perspective of four Lake County landowners. Previous articles covered background and promised benefits, as well as the perspective of SCS partner Dakota Ethanol.)

Ever since Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) announced its plan to construct the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world, landowners across the five states involved (S.D., N.D., Neb., Minn. and Iowa) have banded together to voice their concerns for the project’s safety as well as its true motivation.