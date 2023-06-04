County to hold special town hall Wednesday Jun 4, 2023 Jun 4, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake County Commission will hold a special town hall meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at The Hillside Resort on Lake Madison.Commissioners are hosting this meeting for residents in order to have a transparent discussion regarding the need for a potential opt-out or road and bridge levy in Lake County.The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to receive first-hand information from county officials about county finances and costs to provide public services. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular County shoots down possibility of ordinance Water tower Iowa company bid $13M for Minnesota pork plant and will not retain 1,000 workers Miranda O’Bryan Crowned Miss South Dakota McDonald sisters set to compete at Class B State Golf Meet Inter-agency training tests first responders' emergency readiness Shipwreck Bar event raises awareness for foster families Lewis & Clark repays $1,000,000 to state Ramona edged by Milbank Jensine Matson to compete for Miss South Dakota title Follow us Facebook Twitter