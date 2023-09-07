DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY students write cards to community members during the university's annual Day of Service in 2023. This year, the DSU Day of Service will be held the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 14.
Dakota State University classes are canceled the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 14, but administrators didn’t make the decision to give the DSU community a break. They want their students, staff and faculty out in the Madison community and participating in the Day of Service.
The Day of Service is a relatively new staple of DSU’s homecoming week, which culminates in Trojan Days on Saturday, Sept. 16, where people from DSU participate in local community service projects. This year’s Day of Service coincides with the Day of Giving, or DSU Rise Up, which is a fundraising event for scholarships.
Most community service projects kick off between 1:30 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 14, and it ends with an afterparty that lasts from 4-7 p.m. The afterparty is part of the community carnival on DSU campus, which will have inflatables, yard games, food and a DJ. All area residents are welcome at the carnival.
This year, the university aims to have 800 volunteers and 2,500 hours of community service hours, said Mandy Hendrix, the director of student engagement and leadership.
“I have no doubt that we’ll hit that, or be super close,” she said.
Some students, faculty and staff garbed in navy blue Day of Service shirts will travel local parks, streets and highways picking up litter. Others will volunteer at Valiant Living or local charities. More flexible volunteer opportunities include writing cards for community members at Bethel Lutheran Home, Valiant Living, the Madison Regional Health System and other locations. In total, 45 projects are available both on- and off-campus.
Alumni and remote-learning students have opportunities of their own. Hendrix said those groups are encouraged to participate in community service projects in their own towns.
The annual Day of Service began in 2016 when the university’s new president, Dr. José-Marie Griffiths, decided she didn’t want an inauguration. Instead, she she wanted a week of activities and a community service day.
Hendrix, one of the event’s organizers, said about 400 volunteers participated in that first event.
“It was a great kick-off to that whole project. I was a part of that sub-committee that planned it that year and knew it just couldn’t be a one-time thing,” she said.
In spring 2017, DSU held its second Day of Service. It saw several changes over the years, including moving from spring to fall to avoid the mercurial spring weather, and cancellations or postponements due to COVID-19.
One of the biggest years for the Day of Service was 2019, when flooding rocked the community.
“We couldn’t do all of the Trojan Days activities that year because of the flood. That year we didn’t hold the parade, which was sad for a lot of people, but we couldn’t stretch the community that much, especially when where we line up is where the flood zone was,” she said. “We expanded it (Day of Service) to everything that was happening that week, with sports team and students helping out faculty and staff with homes that were in dire need.”
For Hendrix, this is a valuable opportunity to instill the value of volunteerism in students. She said she hopes students volunteer in the communities they travel to post-graduation and that alumni see it as a chance to connect with their new communities as well as reconnect with DSU.
In the short-term, however, she wants students to get out and have fun.
“It’s an awesome tradition that I know students really enjoy. It gives them the chance to get out into the community,” Hendrix said.
The goal of the Day of Service is to thank residents of Madison and neighboring towns for their support of Dakota State University.
“We appreciate everything the community has done for the students specifically and just wanted to give back,” Hendrix said.
For homecoming week, DSU will have events other than the Day of Service, Day of Giving and community carnival. Saturday, Sept. 16 will have a Trojan Days Color Run and Walk hosted by the Madison Community Center at 8 a.m., a parade along Egan Avenue starting at 10 a.m., followed by tailgating at noon and the football game against Valley City State at 4 p.m.