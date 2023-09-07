Day of Service.jpg

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY students write cards to community members during the university's annual Day of Service in 2023. This year, the DSU Day of Service will be held the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 14.

 Submitted Photo

Dakota State University classes are canceled the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 14, but administrators didn’t make the decision to give the DSU community a break. They want their students, staff and faculty out in the Madison community and participating in the Day of Service.

The Day of Service is a relatively new staple of DSU’s homecoming week, which culminates in Trojan Days on Saturday, Sept. 16, where people from DSU participate in local community service projects. This year’s Day of Service coincides with the Day of Giving, or DSU Rise Up, which is a fundraising event for scholarships.