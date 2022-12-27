Travis Rebstock

 Submitted photo

Travis Rebstock was the only undergraduate presenter at the World Alfalfa Congress in November in San Diego, Calif.

Rebstock shared a poster with attendees featuring the most recent results of ongoing alfalfa research conducted by Dakota State University biology students and Dr. Andrew Sathoff, assistant biology professor.