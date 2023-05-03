State's top students honored May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 Updated 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The academic achievements of the best and brightest students from the class of 2023 were recognized at the 33rd annual Academic Excellence Recognition Luncheon in Pierre.Gov. Kristi Noem and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota honored students who were identified as the top 1% of their senior class.Honorees received a certificate, South Dakota pin and the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken with the governor.Local honorees were Serena Larson of Chester, Reese Luze of Colman-Egan, Samantha Winker of Howard, Evelyn Graham of Madison and Brycelyn Wolff of Oldham-Ramona. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Bethel event: friends, family and dessert DSU releases 2023 football schedule Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over near Ramona MARSP has program on 'Sowing Seeds of Love' Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges Industrial hemp plant begins production in Lake County Bulldogs top Titans in extra innings Madison Public Library unveils new 'Nancy Sabbe Room' Citywide cleanup Prep roundup: Tigers compete at Garretson Invite Follow us Facebook Twitter