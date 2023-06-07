Summit Carbon Solutions Pipeline Map.jpg

THIS IS A MAP of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline route from Summit Carbon Solutions. The proposed pipeline route would pass from Dakota Ethanol through the southern half of Lake County.

 Map provided by Summit Carbon Solutions

Two Lake County landowners spoke to the Lake County Commission on Tuesday about last week’s meeting, where the County Commission shot down the idea of an ordinance to regulate carbon dioxide or hazardous liquid pipelines in the county.

On May 30, the Lake County Commission held a joint meeting with the Planning Commission. Although most of the meeting focused on general zoning regulations, Aaron Johnson of the Planning Commission urged county commissioners to consider an ordinance targeting carbon dioxide or hazardous liquid pipelines. The Lake County commissioners declined, citing legal concerns, a desire to wait for a future South Dakota Public Utilities Commission meeting and a lack of resources and authority.