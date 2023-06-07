Two Lake County landowners spoke to the Lake County Commission on Tuesday about last week’s meeting, where the County Commission shot down the idea of an ordinance to regulate carbon dioxide or hazardous liquid pipelines in the county.
On May 30, the Lake County Commission held a joint meeting with the Planning Commission. Although most of the meeting focused on general zoning regulations, Aaron Johnson of the Planning Commission urged county commissioners to consider an ordinance targeting carbon dioxide or hazardous liquid pipelines. The Lake County commissioners declined, citing legal concerns, a desire to wait for a future South Dakota Public Utilities Commission meeting and a lack of resources and authority.
Several local landowners who attended the meeting expressed frustration at the County Commission’s decision. Their concerns surround a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline whose planned route passes through the county.
Summit Carbon Solutions plans to construct a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide from 30 ethanol plants across five states. The carbon dioxide, which would be piped in liquid form, will be stored underground in North Dakota, north of Bismarck.
In Lake County, the planned pipeline will transport liquid carbon dioxide from Dakota Ethanol toward the southwest past Highway 19. After continuing southwest, it will connect with a pipeline coming north from McCook County. From there, it will go northwest and cross Highway 81 east of Winfred and pass into Miner County.
According to an email from Jesse Harris, Summit Carbon Solutions’ public relations director, the company has signed more than 4,000 easement agreements with over 2,500 landowners across the state. Harris also said a study indicated Summit will pay more than $1 million in new property taxes in the county.
“Summit Carbon Solutions is incredibly encouraged by the response from landowners across the Midwest and particularly in Lake County, South Dakota. In Lake County, the company has partnered with local landowners to sign voluntary easement agreements accounting for more than 90% of the proposed route or 30 total miles in the community,” Harris wrote.
He continued, “This strong level of support is a clear indication that landowners share our view that carbon capture projects will ensure the long-term viability of the ethanol industry, strengthen land values and commodity prices for farmers, and generate tens of millions of dollars in new revenue for local communities.”
Summit Carbon Solutions ran a Facebook ad from June 2-5 linking to a Madison Daily Leader article on the County Commission shooting down the possibility of an ordinance. The post is still featured on their Facebook page, though it is no longer being run as an ad.
“We appreciate their understanding that extensive regulations for pipelines already exist,” the post stated.
But, the company has also filed multiple condemnation lawsuits against landowners in Lake County and across South Dakota, seeking to use eminent domain so they can use the land of property owners who have not signed easement agreements.
Multiple landowners have spoken out against the pipeline at Lake County Commission and Planning Commission meetings, urging county officials to pass ordinances requiring setbacks or safety measures. Rita Brown and Linda Rippentrop, the two landowners who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, are facing legal action from Summit Carbon Solutions.
Brown said she is not asking for the county to overstep federal authorities, which have the right to regulate safety specifications regarding pipelines. But, she would like to see an ordinance determining how far the pipeline must be built away from water sources, roads and homes.
“I am here to ask you to reconsider an ordinance. It will take courage and perseverance, but in the end, don’t you want to look back and feel confident that you have done everything you can to protect the safety and interest of those who are counting on you to do so? We stand beside you in this effort, not in opposition to you,” she said.
Rippentrop said she has compiled resources about how other counties in South Dakota are handling pipeline issues and that she would like to share them with the county commissioners. She also asked if the commission would consider asking for application or renewal fees from carbon dioxide pipeline companies to help with county finances.
“Last week’s meeting was a tough one. I went home thinking about all the time I spent at these meetings and the P&Z meetings, and I realized that I’ve been coming to meetings month after month and I’ve been asking you guys to make tough decisions and asking you guys to put forward ordinances,” she said. “I kind of stepped back and I thought, ‘What have I been doing?’ I was raised that if you were going to make hard decisions and have difficult things to decide, then I need to step up and be part of that solution.”