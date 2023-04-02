DSU CCDC team

MEMBERS OF THE 2023 CCDC team from Dakota State University include (back, left) Gwen Vongkasemsiri, Jonny Derenge, Tyler Thomas, Jackson Heiberger, (front) Tristan Stapert, Gaelin Shupe, John Brumels and Aaron Baker.

 Submitted photo

A cyber team from Dakota State University is headed to a national competition.

Eight students competed in the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC) in February and won in the At Large region event. On April 28-30, they will compete against nine other teams from across the country in the National CCDC competition.