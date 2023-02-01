Bowling scores Feb 1, 2023 Feb 1, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday 7 Open League: 1-17Women’s High Game: Rachel Hass 190Women’s High Series: Erin Schneider 445Men’s High Game: Tavyn Hallan 278Men’s High Series: Greg Vavra 675Pindusters: 1-18High Game: Marissa Kearin 247High Series: Marissa Kearin 712Thursday 7 Men’s: 1-19High Game: Gary Breuer 300High Series: Gary Breuer 717Sunday 7 Mixed: 1-22Women’s High Game: Aubrey Larsen 170Women’s High Series: Aubrey Larsen 478Men’s High Game: Mike Hein 227Men’s High Series: Mike Hein 615Bantams: 1-21Girl’s High Game: Nora Schmidt 137Girl’s High Series: Nora Schmidt 358Boy’s High Game: Corbin Byrd 81Boy’s High Series: Corbin Byrd 222Preps: 1-21Girl’s High Game: Harper Oswald 122Girl’s High Series: Zoey Husman 310Boy’s High Game: Cody Wise 182Boy’s High Series: Cody Wise 405Juniors: 1-21Girl’s High Game: Elizabeth Hansen 136Girl’s High Series: Elizabeth Hansen 345Boy’s High Game: Drake Anderson 182Boy’s High Series: Drake Anderson 4401-21Girl’s High Game: Savanah Howe 145Girl’s High Series: Olivia Meehan 390Boy’s High Game: Remington Rawstern 215Boy’s High Series: Remington Rawstern 578Men’s High Game: Terry Hart 235Men’s High Series: Terry Hart 675 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Talich is first female sheriff in Lake County Reese Luze commits to SDSU for Track and Field Chiropractor starts treating nerve pain and numbness James Bame honored at Eagle Scout Court of Honor Casey Crabtree ISCC dances give time for socializing, exercise Chester runs away from Sioux Falls Lutheran, falls to Howard Shaw files petition for city commission Bulldog Roundup: Aiden Jensen scores 41 points in home victory Comes hits eight three-pointers, Bulldogs tame Mustangs Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form