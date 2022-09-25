THE JOHNSON SISTERS have remained close through adulthood, getting together for a variety of occasions until about 10 years ago. Jewell Beck (left) and Doris Gaudineer now live in California, Marcene Scully in Sioux Falls and Arlo Overskei in St. Paul. They now share the honor of being recognized as Guinness World Record holders.
HARRY AND DELLA JOHNSON of Rutland had four daughters in the 1920s: Doris (left), Marcene, Jewell and Arlowene. Although separated geographically, they now share the honor of being recognized as Guinness World Record holders.
Harry Johnson was a rural mail carrier in the Rutland area a century ago.
That tidbit of historical information might have been forgotten, especially since he and his wife Della moved to California in 1941 with their two youngest daughters, Doris and Jewell. However, Johnson left behind two daughters, one of whom made Madison her home for 83 years – Marcene Scully.
“They stayed in close touch,” said Scully’s daughter, Lori Wilbur, a graduate of Madison High School and retired justice from the South Dakota Supreme Court.
Wilbur recalls trips to California to visit family and to Hawaii to visit her Aunt Jewell, whose husband served in the U.S. Navy. She also recalls visiting her cousins in St. Paul where her Aunt Arlo lived and gatherings at the Scully farm on Lake Madison.
“There were a lot of weeks in the summer when we’d all be together,” Wilbur recalled. “It was all singing and playing games. We would have fires by the lake for summer reunions.”
Sisters separated by geographical distance have remained close through eight decades, now doing so with frequent phone calls. Although they haven’t been together in nearly 10 years, they have recently been recognized together.
The Johnson sisters now hold the record title with Guinness World Records for the highest combined age of four living siblings. Prior to their attempt, the record was 383 years, 147 days. As of Aug. 1, 2022, the sisters took the record with 389 years, 197 days.
Arlowene Johnson Overskei, born on Oct. 6, 1921, resides in St. Paul, Minn. Marcene Johnson Scully, born on May 6, 1923, resides in Sioux Falls. Doris Johnson Gaudineer, born on April 14, 1926, lives in Arroyo Grande, Calif., and Jewell Johnson Beck, born on May 26, 1929, lives in San Diego, Calif. All were born in Rutland.
“They’re very different people, but they have a strong sister bond,” Wilbur said. “They share a love of lefse that goes very deep.”
As part of the qualification process, the women were interviewed. When asked what motivated them to attempt a Guinness World Record title, Gaudineer replied, “We are still living, and that’s something to celebrate.”
Scully and Beck echoed that sentiment, but Beck also added an interesting tidbit of information about them.
“We like people being aware that we are the four Johnson singing sisters – the quartet. We loved singing together,” she said.
Wilbur explained the Johnson sisters frequently sang together for church and other events while growing up because they could harmonize beautifully. Later, at family gatherings, they would sing together, bringing the Big Band sound of their girlhoods to another generation.
When asked about their average day, Scully reported that her days are structured by the routine of the assisted living facility in which she lives.
“I’m glad to rise and shine each morning,” she noted, and listed activities she especially enjoys – visiting her daughter, receiving visits from her great-grandchildren, attending church services and entertainment events.
Beck indicated she’s busy.
“I don’t even have time to nap most days – maybe 15 minutes,” she said. At 94, she exercises in the morning, walks in the evening, plays bridge four times a week, and keeps busy “gathering people together.”
Gaudineer indicates she leads a quiet life – walks on the treadmill, reads her Bible daily, connects with friends by phone and talks with her sisters nearly every day.
“I tell them to be sure to walk,” she stated.
Wilbur wasn’t surprised Gaudineer mentioned reading her Bible daily. She noted, “Doris was the one who cared about our spiritual well-being.”
When asked what advice they would give their teenage self, the answers were grounded in common sense: Be happy. Love your family. Don’t get in trouble. Have goals in life. Read your Bible every day.
Only Scully deviated by providing a wry response: “I think she should probably wait and not get married at 18 – but I don’t know why. It worked out for me!”
She also provided the most elaborate answer to the question of what it would mean to be a Guinness World Record holder. Gaudineer described is as a miracle. Beck said it makes her happy.
“It’s a way to celebrate long-lived relationships with my sisters. I love that we are finding things out as we remember our years together,” Scully said.
Overskei, who is in a nursing home and will soon be 101, answered only one question: What’s your secret to a long and happy life?
“Have a good husband, get along, and love one another,” she said. “Also, I’m blessed to have a wonderful family.”