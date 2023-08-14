DAWN LONGVILLE tosses a lei to children in the crowd during the Oldham Potato Days parade on Saturday. The Longville family won the "Best Overall Float" award with their Hawaii-themed float, linking them to the "We are family" theme of 2023's Potato Days.
The weekend brought a larger-than-usual parade and numerous families into Oldham for the 2023 Potato Days.
Potato Days is an annual Oldham festival celebrating the town’s heritage and the families who call it home. This year, it lasted from Friday to Sunday, with the bulk of activities occurring Saturday, and it had the theme “We are family.”
Friday kicked off the festivities with entertainment in the Oldham Saloon and a bean bag tournament, which was won by the Bagnificent team.
Saturday brought local families to Main Street to watch a parade. In 2022, less than 40 floats were signed up, said organizer Marilou Scheafer. This year, 51 entries took to the streets, and four families went home with prizes. Bob and Eleanor Longville led the parade as the grand marshals.
To go along with the theme, the event’s organizers introduced four prizes this year, including most generations, biggest family, oldest family member and best overall float.
The Hojer family drove their way through the parade in antique tractors owned by Dwane Hojer, and they won the prize for most generations. The Eide family had the most family members present, the American Legion Auxiliary had the oldest family member, and the Longville family won the best overall float. The winners went home with $50 gift cards.
Immediately following the parade, families went to the park to play games, participate in contests, browse vendors and more. While at the park, Owen Coomes successfully found the golden potato.
Cathy Nelson of Lake Preston attended the event with her two grandchildren. This was Nelson’s first time at Potato Days due to scheduling conflicts in previous years.
“I personally love parades, so I will go out of my way to find a parade, so I like that, and it was an activity while they were visiting us,” she said.
Previously, Nelson was a school counselor in Lake Preston, and she now substitute teaches there. Potato Days gave her the unexpected opportunity to see and reconnect with former students.
“I recognize kids that go to our school in Lake Preston, I recognize kids that are home-schooled, and I recognize kids that go to the Oldham school,” she said. “I’ve seen adults who were students and younger ones who come up and give me a hug.”
Nelson said she would like to return to Potato Days in the future to enjoy fun in the sun and family-friendly games.
“Hopefully we’ve made some memories with Grandma and Grandpa in a small town,” she said.
Saturday’s activities wrapped up with a free-will donation supper, an announcement of contest winners and a live music performance by the Red Water Creek Band.
Sunday’s main activity was Church in the Park, although it had to be moved to the Oldham Lutheran Church due to the weather.
Scheafer said that she was happy with the turnout this year and that it’s a “pleasure” when Oldham’s streets and park are busy.
"The committee would definitely like to thank the farmers and all the car enthusiasts and all the people who bring stuff in for the parade," she said. "We wouldn’t be able to do it without them, and it’s a lot of work."