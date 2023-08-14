Parade Potato Days.jpg

DAWN LONGVILLE tosses a lei to children in the crowd during the Oldham Potato Days parade on Saturday. The Longville family won the "Best Overall Float" award with their Hawaii-themed float, linking them to the "We are family" theme of 2023's Potato Days.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The weekend brought a larger-than-usual parade and numerous families into Oldham for the 2023 Potato Days.

Potato Days is an annual Oldham festival celebrating the town’s heritage and the families who call it home. This year, it lasted from Friday to Sunday, with the bulk of activities occurring Saturday, and it had the theme “We are family.”