County commission meets Tuesday Jul 16, 2023 Jul 16, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago The Lake County Commission will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the courthouse.The commissioners will hold public hearings for temporary special malt beverage licenses for the Shipwreck (Village Creek Cays), St. Peter on the Prairie (farm and wine dinner) and Hef's (poker run).They will hear from attorney Dick Ericsson, requesting a policy change for special meetings for zoning matters and a request for a special meeting of the Planning Commission.They will approve resolutions authorizing the submission of bridge grant applications and a bridge improvement grant agreement for replacement with the SD DOT.Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, will give a bypass reconstruction project update and present an agreement with Banner Engineering for professional services.Zoning Officer Carrie Schiernbeck will present five plats for approval, and 4-H adviser Jen Hayford will present her quarterly report.The commissioners will also discuss the fiscal year 2024 budget and state of the employees.