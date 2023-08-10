Sadie Troxell.jpg

MISS PRAIRIE PRINCESS Sadie Troxell poses on the carousel, her favorite location in Prairie Village. Troxell was crowned Miss Prairie Princess earlier this year alongside Miss Prairie Village Bailey Hyland.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Before Sadie Troxell was crowned Miss Prairie Princess, her only connection to Prairie Village was the pageant.

The Madison fifth-grader was in her third year of competing when she received the title earlier this year. She serves alongside Miss Prairie Village Bailey Hyland.