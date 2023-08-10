MISS PRAIRIE PRINCESS Sadie Troxell poses on the carousel, her favorite location in Prairie Village. Troxell was crowned Miss Prairie Princess earlier this year alongside Miss Prairie Village Bailey Hyland.
Before Sadie Troxell was crowned Miss Prairie Princess, her only connection to Prairie Village was the pageant.
The Madison fifth-grader was in her third year of competing when she received the title earlier this year. She serves alongside Miss Prairie Village Bailey Hyland.
“I just really like all the people and performing on stage and meeting new friends,” she said. “For me, it really felt like a dream. I was waiting to wake up and for it to be the day before the pageant.”
Before winning, she had only come to Prairie Village for the pageant itself and for the fall pumpkin train. Once school starts and her family gets busy, it’s challenging to spend days at Prairie Village, but she said she’s enjoyed learning about Prairie Village’s history and impact and has attended interesting events. Currently, her favorite part of Prairie Village is the carousel.
For Troxell, one of the most impactful parts of being Miss Prairie Princess has been getting to know Hyland, Prairie Village Manager Faron Wahl and pageant director Sydnie Waldner. With Hyland, in particular, she has bonded over shared interests in the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits and playing catcher in softball.
With her position, Troxell has also had fun representing Prairie Village at different events. Her favorites so far have been the Northern Bull Riding Tour and the Ramona Fourth of July parade.
“We’ve already done so many fun things, and it’s not even halfway through the year. We’ve just learned so much about each other,” she said. “It’s hard to imagine a person that’s my sister’s age being my friend.”
Though not an expert herself, Troxell has a knowledgeable mentor in Hyland. Hyland and her family have deep ties to Prairie Village, and Hyland herself served as Miss Prairie Princess when she was younger.
“It’s really cool. It’s just a whole new experience, because I’m not usually a role model in my family because I’m a middle child. So I always look up to the other kids. I kind of do that with Bailey, but I know that I’m leading in my own footsteps, too.”
Troxell said she wants other girls to feel more self-confident. Even though she wasn’t the oldest person in the Miss Prairie Princess pageant, she knows that, by winning, she became a community role model. She wants all girls to know they can perform, be true to themselves and show their confidence through events like the pageant.
“I’m trying to encourage little girls. Even if they think they’re not pretty or they think they’re not good with their body shape or anything like that, so they know that they can still do that,” she said.
Wahl said it’s been a pleasure getting to know both Troxell and Hyland.
“They’re both a delight. They’ve been excellent ambassadors,” he said. “They have joyful, thankful, hopeful attitudes, which is refreshing, and I think it all the more reflects well for us having two young ladies carry the torch that way.”
Troxell’s parents are Jason and Nikki, and she has three younger siblings. Thomas is her younger brother, Tyler is her older brother, and Sammy is her older sister. In her free time, Troxell enjoys rollerblading, swimming, running with her family and playing with the family dog, Belle.
Troxell and Hyland will be present at many future events, including all of the Steam Threshing Jamboree, which runs from Aug. 24- 27. The Steam Threshing Jamboree features a flea market, parades, tours, contests, historical demonstrations and presentations, a Hall of Fame induction ceremony and more.