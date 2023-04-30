MIKE KANE, president of Madison's First Bank & Trust, poses with a chocolate lasagna from Deb Bloom at Bethel Lutheran Home's "Raise the Roof" dinner. Kane was one of several winners at the event's dessert auction, which took place ont Thursday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
In Bethel Lutheran Home’s more than 60 years of existence, the care community has left an indelible mark on Madison. This mark reaches across multiple generations and is a testament to the invaluable service that Bethel provides. One of the premier places to see this in action is through the annual dinners, which made a comeback on Thursday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
“What’s so neat about this event is that everybody that’s here has some sort of personal connections to the nursing home,” Bethel Development Director Jona Schmidt said during the event.
Schmidt noted that this is the dinner’s 24th year, with its return being highly anticipated after losing three years to the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that while Bethel was still able to fund-raise during that time, the community connection of a large-scale dinner was sorely missed.
Titled “Raise the Roof,” this year’s dinner took a slightly different approach with its fund-raising. The event’s classic dessert auction remained unchanged, but its traditional silent auction was converted to a “pay it forward” donation system.
Schmidt explained that rather than bidding against each other, guests could join forces to help Bethel raise money for a number of necessary improvements.
“It started with we needed a new roof, and so we were going to raise the money just for the roof, but then we decided to make it into a campaign,” Schmidt said.
The dinner served as the campaign’s launch, with a table set up near the stage where guests could fill in donations for any of Bethel’s six listed improvements. The ultimate goal is to raise $500,000 to “Raise the Roof,” which would allow Bethel to replace the roof and sidewalk and provide other additions to infrastructure.
The other five are to “Kit out of the Kitchen” for $10,000, a “Resident Room Re-do” for $3,000, a “Day Room Do Over” for $4,000, “Maintain Maintenance” for $15,000 and “Keep the Act in Activities” for $2,000.
“This way you can choose where you want your donation to go, and all of those donations will go directly to that department,” Bethel Director of Nursing Dianne Dawson added. She and Schmidt both said that the campaign would remain open until each of the goals are achieved.
With an attendance of around 240, the community support for Bethel was palpable throughout the evening. Dinner was provided by Dakota State University’s Sodexo, whose Catering Manager Gayle Cole had worked at Bethel for 10 years.
“They have a very special place in my heart,” Cole said. “For me, coming back feels like a family reunion.”
This community connection was also highlighted through the night’s dessert auction, which Dawson described as “more serious than Bingo on a Tuesday night.”
“The desserts are donated from local families, they’re donated from staff or they’re donated from other Bethel supporters we’ve had throughout the years,” Dawson added.
In total, the dessert auction alone raised $4,310 for Bethel. Desserts came in a wide variety of cakes, pies and other sweet treats. The highest bids received were for a chocolate cake with shaved chocolate and strawberries from Kelly Raethz and a triple-layer red velvet cake with whipped cream cheese frosting from Carla Sudenga, both of which went for $255.
Additionally, raffle tickets were sold for a side of beef donated by Charlie and Allan Johnson, as well as a gift basket from Tri-State Nursing. The side of beef was won by Greg Gutzman, with the gift basket being taken home by Jackie Volker.
A major theme from the night was community and the positive growth that arises when members of said community come together. This was highlighted during Bethel CEO/Administrator Jeremiah Schneider’s speech near the end of the event.
“Bethel has been around a long time, and the reason it has maintained its integrity and why it continues to thrive is amazing staff, amazing families and amazing community support,” Schneider told the crowd. “That’s why we’re here, you guys. You’re what allows us to continue to thrive, to continue to do the good that we do and to continue on our mission.”