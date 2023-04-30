Mike Kane and the Chocolate Lasagna

MIKE KANE, president of Madison's First Bank & Trust, poses with a chocolate lasagna from Deb Bloom at Bethel Lutheran Home's "Raise the Roof" dinner. Kane was one of several winners at the event's dessert auction, which took place ont Thursday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

In Bethel Lutheran Home’s more than 60 years of existence, the care community has left an indelible mark on Madison. This mark reaches across multiple generations and is a testament to the invaluable service that Bethel provides. One of the premier places to see this in action is through the annual dinners, which made a comeback on Thursday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.

“What’s so neat about this event is that everybody that’s here has some sort of personal connections to the nursing home,” Bethel Development Director Jona Schmidt said during the event.