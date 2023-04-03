IMG_5023.jpg

JOSEPH GERRY was sworn in as the newest Lake County sheriff's deputy on March 21. In his time serving as a deputy in the department, he said he has found a "family atmosphere" and a "very pro-law enforcement" community.

 Submitted photo

Joseph Gerry is in his second week as a deputy in the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, and he already feels like a member of the family.

Gerry, a certified law enforcement professional, was sworn into office on March 21. Previously, he served with the Sioux Falls Police Department. He also works part-time at the Lennox Police Department and serves with the 235th Military Police Company of the National Guard out of Sioux Falls.