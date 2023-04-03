JOSEPH GERRY was sworn in as the newest Lake County sheriff's deputy on March 21. In his time serving as a deputy in the department, he said he has found a "family atmosphere" and a "very pro-law enforcement" community.
Joseph Gerry is in his second week as a deputy in the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, and he already feels like a member of the family.
Gerry, a certified law enforcement professional, was sworn into office on March 21. Previously, he served with the Sioux Falls Police Department. He also works part-time at the Lennox Police Department and serves with the 235th Military Police Company of the National Guard out of Sioux Falls.
As part of his time in the National Guard, he was deployed to Mount Rushmore in 2020 during a series of protests against former president Donald Trump, and he was later deployed to Guantanamo Bay.
Though he was born in Sioux Falls, he has family in the Madison area and has visited the area throughout his life, he said. It’s also a place his fiancé, Jenessa Schiernbeck, wanted to move to.
“It’s an amazing department,” Gerry said. “It’s a family atmosphere I really enjoy seeing.”
The county’s residents also make him feel like he’ll be able to do his job effectively, he said.
“My interactions with the citizens around Lake County in general show that they’re very pro-law enforcement,” Gerry said. “People want to help the cops, and cops want to help the people.”
Gerry said his history in the area and the department make being a Lake County sheriff’s deputy an ideal job for him. As someone who has always been interested in both the law enforcement and civil sides of the job, he said he’s excited to work more closely with the courts. In his previous police departments, this was not as big a part of his job, and he said he is looking forward to the experience.
His interest in law enforcement started in high school, and he went through basic training to join the National Guard between his junior and senior years. Then, he attended Southeast Technical College to earn a degree in law enforcement science.
“Originally what got me into it is it’s a very different job. You’re not sitting at a desk doing a 9-5. You’re on the front row seat to the greatest show on Earth, and it’s an experience people don’t experience a whole lot, so that interested and intrigued me,” Gerry said. “It also really aligned with my values, personally, between right and wrong.”
For Gerry, the most challenging part of law enforcement is learning to think like an officer, not a civilian, which comes with practice and experience. But, despite challenges like these, he finds value in the career he’s chosen.
“The most rewarding thing is when I actually do see someone’s life get turned around. We come into contact with people on their worst days that they have,” he said. “They’re calling us because something really bad is happening or something really bad is happening to them, and when they sit there and they turn around their lives a few weeks, a few months, a few years later, their life is completely turned around and changed for the better and they’re on the right foot of life, that’s a really rewarding thing to see.”