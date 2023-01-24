The Howard Tigers extended their winning streak to five games on Monday with a 51-42 victory against McCook Central/Montrose.
“I am really proud of how we responded to some adversity tonight,” Howard head coach Wade Erickson said. “We struggled at the free throw line in the first half, and that isn’t typical for us. We turned that around in the second half, and it was crucial down the stretch and was the difference in the game.
“We were also in foul trouble early and had to get creative both offensively and defensively,” he said, “and I thought all the girls responded really well in somewhat different roles than what they are used to.
Overall, this game made us tougher tonight, mentally and physically, and is the kind of game we needed.”
Trinity Palmquist became the program’s all-time leader in assists. The senior guard recorded three assists during the victory and currently has 285 career assists.
“Since the first time Trinity stepped on the varsity floor, she has always played with a team-over-me mentality and has never worried about who scores as long as the team is scoring,” Erickson said. “She sees the entire floor, and her teammates know that if they do their job of getting position or cutting to the hoop, she is going to get them the ball.”
Abby Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers. The junior guard scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Kate Connor scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds. Dakota Spader chipped in with nine points.
Lennox 67, Madison 22
A scoreless second quarter doomed the Madison Bulldogs at home on Monday against Lennox. The Bulldogs started the second quarter trailing Lennox 24-5 and were outscored in the second quarter 16-0. With their offense stuck in neutral, the Bulldogs fell to Lennox 67-22.
Audrey Nelson scored 15 of the 22 points for the Bulldogs. Karley Lurz chipped in with five points.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 3-8 overall. The Bulldogs will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Friday when they host Tea Area.