The Howard Tigers extended their winning streak to five games on Monday with a 51-42 victory against McCook Central/Montrose.

“I am really proud of how we responded to some adversity tonight,” Howard head coach Wade Erickson said. “We struggled at the free throw line in the first half, and that isn’t typical for us. We turned that around in the second half, and it was crucial down the stretch and was the difference in the game.